Defense calls first witnesses in Beckley murder trial

Nov. 8—Witnesses called Monday by the defense in the Rashad "Rico" Thompson murder trial described the defendant as quiet, empathetic, calm and incapable of the violent acts he's charged with, which include the murder of a 7-year-old boy.

Questions posed by Thompson's defense attorney, Stanley Selden, delved into Thompson's character as well as his reputation in the community, which witnesses on Monday said was above reproach.

Several also expressed shock and disbelief in learning of the violent incident which elicited Thompson's charges.

Thompson, 36, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery.

The charges stem from events that occurred on March 18, 2021, at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley, when Beckley Police Department officers and neighbors reported that Thompson used a knife to stab and critically injure Felicia Brown, Thompson's girlfriend.

He then allegedly killed Brown's 7-year-old son, Tre-shaun Brown, who was nonverbal and diagnosed with autism, according to testimony from Felicia Brown.

Those testifying for the defendant included Thompson's mother, a former long-term girlfriend, a high school basketball coach and a manager at Thompson's former place of employment.

Later in the day, the defense recalled Rose Scalf, a witness called by the prosecution last week, in an attempt to discredit Scalf's testimony, which they said was inconsistent.

At the close of trial Monday, Selden indicated that he intended to further discredit Scalf's testimony by calling a private investigator, hired by the defense, to the stand.

Selden then told the judge his remaining witnesses would be a woman who lived in Lewis Ritchie Apartments at the time of the incident as well as an officer at Southern Regional Jail who was present when Thompson was initially booked.

The defense has also asked that Brown be kept under a subpoena to testify but would not give a definite answer when the judge asked whether or not they would recall Brown to the stand.

No mention was made on whether Thompson would testify.

Of the witnesses called to testify about Thompson's character, only Thompson's mother, Signora Celeste Reed, had any interaction with Thompson in the immediate time surrounding the incident in March 2021.

Reed testified that at roughly 2 a.m. on March 18, 2021, she received a call from Thompson.

"He called me and told me he loved me," Reed said.

After being prompted by further questioning, Reed said the brief conversation with her son was not out of the ordinary because of the time of day it occurred, but because of the way he sounded.

Reed said Thompson sounded "sad" and not like himself. She added that after he said "I love you" he hung up, which was also unusual.

According to testimony last week, Brown said the conversation occurred shortly before Thompson allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a knife.

Feeling uneasy about the conversation, Reed said she drove over to the apartment where Thompson lived with Brown and their children.

When she arrived, Reed said she saw several police vehicles outside the apartment as well as Brown sitting on the stoop outside a neighbor's apartment draped in a blanket.

Reed said she then walked over to Brown to find out what was going on.

"(Brown) said sorry, I'm sorry," Reed said.

"What did you interpret that to mean if anything?" Selden asked.

"I don't know. I have no idea what she meant," Reed said.

A few moments later, Reed said she saw her son being brought out in handcuffs by police officers.

Shelden then asked Reed to describe the demeanor of both her son and Brown on that night.

Reed said Thompson look dazed and shocked. She then described Brown as having "no emotions."

During her cross-examination by Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Reed was again asked about the brief call from her son to which she responded by saying "his voice was different."

Hatfield then began to proceed down a line of questioning regarding Reed's daughter, Thompson's sister, and whether Reed had ever been interviewed by a social worker regarding allegations involving her daughter's children.

This was met immediately with objections from the defense, prompting a roughly five-minute sidebar, which ended with Hatfield ending his cross-examination of Reed.

For the remaining witnesses, questions raised by the defense were similar in nature and were regarding Thompson's typical demeanor, his relationships with his children and relationships with others.

Karmella Wynne, Thompson's ex-girlfriend of 14 years and mother to two of his children, said Thompson was known for being cool-headed and quiet.

"He treated every kid like he would want his kids to be treated," Wynne said. "He was the fun uncle and the best dad, as kids say. He was just a good person. You couldn't do something to get him mad or angry ... Never raised his voice. If he was to get loud, it would be weird."

Wynne was also asked about whether she had seen Thompson ever physically or emotionally abuse any of their children or any other children.

"No," Wynne said.

Selden also asked her whether Thompson had ever experienced "periods where he would black out and lose a little bit of memory."

"When he would drink significantly, yes," Wynne said.

According to previous testimony, Brown and Thompson were both drinking on the night of the March 2021 incident.

In cross-examination, Hatfield questioned Wynne about an incident that occurred in August 2017, when Wynne learned that Thompson was cheating on her with Brown and that as a result Brown was pregnant.

Wynne said she and Thompson were at her home and the topic of Brown and her pregnancy came up and what Thompson was going to do about it.

"At that time, he was very confused on what he wanted to do," Wynne said. "And I became very irate and put my hands on him and told him that he needed to make a decision."

Wynne said this would eventually lead to the two having a confrontation in her car, which Thompson was trying to flee in at the time. During the incident, Wynne said she had Thompson in a "head lock" while he drove off causing Thompson to bite her on the stomach.

Despite describing herself as the aggressor in this situation, Wynne filed a domestic violence petition against Thompson a year later, citing the incident.

A day after filing the petition in 2018, Wynne filed a second order dropping the domestic violence petition, according to court documents produced by Hatfield and entered into evidence.

When asked about the reason behind the two filings, Wynne said, "I did it because I was angry. and I was upset. and I don't think that in that time that I did that, I don't think that I was wrong about it because a lot of people would have done the same thing I did."

Hatfield asked how she could say that Thompson was not violent after filing a domestic violence petition against him.

"Is Rico Thompson violent or isn't he?" Hatfield asked.

"He's not," Wynne replied.

"But you told the court (in your petition), 'The domestic violence, although well documented, was a year ago,'" said Hatfield, reading from the petition, and then adding "... So (back) then you lied to the court for your personal gain?"

"If that's how you want to say it," Wynne said.

The final witness called Monday by the defense was Rose Scalf, who lived next door to Brown and Thompson at the time of the incident in March 2021.

Scalf previously testified Wednesday as part of the prosecution's case but was recalled by the defense citing inconsistencies in her testimony.

Prior to testimony before the jury, Selden questioned Scalf about Facebook posts she made after March 2021 which he said suggested that Brown, not Thompson, had killed Tre-shaun Brown.

"Those words have never come out of my mouth to anyone," said Scalf, adamantly denying Selden's assertion and interpretation of her posts.

In the presence of the jury, Selden rehashed parts of Scalf's previous testimony pointing out differences in statements given to the investigating detective with the Beckley Police Department, the private investigator hired by the defense and her testimony last week.

Scalf said she stood by everything that she testified to last week, adding that she was in shock at the time of the incident and her memory has since been clearer, which is why she was able to provide additional details in her testimony.

The case is being tried in front of Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick. It will resume Wednesday as the court will be closed Tuesday for the general election.