Defense checking on possible plea deal for disgraced former teacher Arin Hankerd

The former Volusia County teacher accused of having oral sex with a student and fondling another student at a different high school appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing when his attorney said they would see if a plea deal was possible.

Arin Hankerd, 43, of Ormond Beach, is facing charges involving accusations he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old student when he was a teacher at Atlantic High School earlier this year.

Hankerd's initial arrest was based on accusations he had inappropriate and lewd contact with the student. Hankerd would meet her in his portable classroom or in a storage room in the gym, according to documents.

Hankerd was subsequently charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor involving a former student. That charge involves a then-17-year-old female student Hankerd met in 2019 when he was a physical education teacher at Mainland High School.

Hankerd has been held at the Volusia County Branch Jail since May 24 when Circuit Judge Karen Foxman ruled he was a danger to the community. The judge said Hankerd had shown a pattern of "using his position of authority to prey on vulnerable victims."

Hankerd did not make any statements while in court on Thursday where he was represented by defense attorney John Selden. Selden retired from 7th Circuit Public Defender's Office in June.

Selden recently started working on the case, helping defense attorney Aaron Delgado, who remains involved in the case as well.

Selden said that there had been no plea offer from prosecutors that he was aware of in Hankerd's case.

But Selden said he will see if its possible to resolve both cases against Hankerd in a plea deal.

Hankerd's next court appearance is set for Nov. 15 for a case management conference.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Defense seeks possible plea deal for jailed ex-teacher Arin Hankerd