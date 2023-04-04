Defense claims man accused in New London murder is "crazy"

Apr. 3—NEW LONDON — State prosecutor Stephen Carney rested the state's case against accused killer Christopher Petteway on Monday with a plea to jurors to use "common sense," in its deliberations.

The 12-member jury in New London Superior Court is considering the charges of murder and violation of a standing criminal protective order against Petteway for the brutal Oct. 4, 2018 stabbing death of 63-year-old Robert Parise, a local salon owner remembered by friends and family as a sweet and gentle man raised to help others.

Carney, during his closing arguments, reminded jurors that Petteway made multiple unsolicited confessions to New London police and bragged about the stabbing, saying "I got him as many times as I could." Parise's dying words identified Petteway as his killer, according to courtroom testomony.

Parise and Petteway were at one time a couple who lived together and state prosecutors argue that an upset Petteway traveled from Bridgeport to New London on the day of the killing to confront Parise at his home on Brainard Street. Petteway had previously served a 30-day sentence for a domestic violence incident with Parise but still had a key to Parise's home.

Bleeding profusely from numerous stab wounds, Parise had made his way across the street from his home to the Broad Street courthouse where he had collapsed and was tended to by judicial marshals, first responders and bystanders. Petteway, with blood covering his pants, was caught on the city's waterfront by New London police later that day.

Police said Petteway made statements such as "I hope he dies," and at one point accused Parise of cheating on him.

Defense Attorney Christopher Duby, in the awkward position of representing a defendant who has declined to show up for his own trial, did not call any witnesses in Petteway's defense.

Instead of arguing that the state had not proven its case, Duby claimed Petteway "acted out of an extreme emotional disturbance," which is a specific defense that if accepted by the jury could lead to the lesser offense on manslaughter.

"I know why he did it. Chris Petteway killed Robert Parise because he's crazy. That's it. It's not any more complicated than that," Duby said. "What we have here is somebody that was was already in a tailspin."

Duby told jurors that Petteway, as state's witnesses testified, left the Union House in Bridgeport, a transitional housing program for men on probation, on the day of the killing "in a huff, and within moments of his arrival (at Parise's home) had killed somebody."

Duby argued that Parise's suspicions about being cheated on were confirmed when he showed up at Parise's home to find a visitor.

Petteway's confessions to police and the fact he never hid the fact he committed a crime were further evidence that Petteway's crime was not "well-thought out" or "planned out," Duby argued.

Carney said Parise's death was "a pre-meditated murder," and that Petteway was upset before he left Bridgeport for New London. While it was not brought in as evidence at trial, staff at Safe Futures — the area provider for victims of domestic violence — said Petteway had threatened to kill Parise when he was released from prison.

Petteway, who has remained in prison on a $2 million bond since his arrest, has a history of substance abuse and mental health issues and a previous criminal record in New York, Florida and Virginia that include convictions for assault and aggravated stalking.

The jury is expected to start deliberations on Tuesday after instruction from Judge Shari Murphy.

