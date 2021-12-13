Defense claims politics behind indictment of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

A lawyer for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said Monday that the Nebraska Republican was being targeted for political reasons in a federal prosecution on charges of making false statements during an investigation into campaign finance violations, including raising funds from a foreign donor.

“Our core defense in this case will be that this prosecution is a political prosecution,” Fortenberry’s lead defense attorney, John Littrell, said during a hearing in federal court in Los Angeles.

Fortenberry was indicted in October on three felony charges of lying during an FBI interview at his home in March 2019 and about four months later in a meeting in Washington with agents and federal prosecutors. The questioning at both sessions focused on a February 2016 fundraiser in Glendale, Calif., where Fortenberry received $30,000 in funds that prosecutors say originated with a billionaire who lives in Paris and is not eligible to donate to U.S. campaigns, Gilbert Chagoury.

Fortenberry has denied lying to investigators and has said he was unaware of the true origins of the money. However, prosecutors say that in a 2018 phone call that the FBI recorded, the host of the fundraiser told the congressman of the illicit nature of the gifts.

Monday’s hourlong hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. was the first substantive hearing in the case and drilled down on a series of motions Fortenberry’s team has filed seeking to toss out the charges and to rein in various aspects of the prosecution.

Allies of Fortenberry have said they believe the charges are an effort to drive the nine-term Republican out of Congress in next year’s election. While Fortenberry hasn’t yet filed a motion directly challenging the prosecution as political, the congressman’s attorneys are trying to remove the lead prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins, from the case.

Littrell said Monday that one reason was so that they could question Jenkins in front of the jury about the role his “personal decisions” played in the case.

“We are entitled to present a defense that this prosecution was brought and follow-up was done, not because it was material to any legitimate investigation, but in fact because Mack Jenkins was offended,” Littrell said.

Earlier in the session, the defense attorney also said the timing of the case was suspect.

“We have an elected official who is the defendant and he’s being prosecuted right ahead of the midterm election,” Littrell said.

Littrell insisted that one reason Jenkins should be off the case is because his questioning elicited the statements in which Fortenberry is accused of lying in July 2019.

However, another federal prosecutor said that wasn’t accurate.

“That’s not true,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Har told the court. “In fact, at least half of the statements that were charged were elicited by the defense counsel, Trey Gowdy.”

The remark seemed destined to intensify doubts about the wisdom of the legal advice that Gowdy, a former House member, provided to Fortenberry in arranging the interview. Gowdy said in a recent court filing that he was essentially tricked by Jenkins and would not have agreed to the session if he had not been misled.

Citing that alleged deception, Fortenberry’s defense is seeking to suppress his statements at that interview, but that motion was not among those argued Monday. Har said Jenkins wasn’t needed as a witness in the case because five other people were present at the interview in question and the session was recorded.

Har also seemed eager to rebut public suggestions by Fortenberry’s team that his allegedly false statements were not material to any investigation because they involved only his denial of things the FBI recorded its own informant telling him. She said pursuing the reason for the congressman’s statements was the logical thing to do.

“It could be innocent. He may not know what occurred the first time, but he may actually know or have some information,” she said. “The investigators want to know why is he lying? … The natural follow-up, of course, is that we will go and speak to those people and see what they say about what the defendant told them or didn’t tell them.”

Jenkins did argue in court on Monday, but didn’t directly address the claims of political motivation. However, he said it’s not unusual for prosecutors to bring false-statement cases in connection with investigations of public officials.

“We respectfully disagree that this case is unique,” Jenkins said. “We understand that it is, for certain reasons, high profile.”

Blumenfeld, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, did not rule on any motions on Monday. The judge also did not say whether he planned to allow Fortenberry to present political persecution as a defense at his trial, which is currently set for Feb. 15.

Blumenfeld seemed somewhat skeptical of the effort to push Jenkins out of the case, noting that such a ruling could force prosecutors off many false-statement cases. At the same time, the judge said the practical difficulties such a ruling might produce shouldn’t dictate the outcome.

Blumenfeld also said he planned to set aside what he called “the atmospherics” of the case.

“I’m going to be addressing those legal motions on the law,” he said.

Another contentious issue at the hearing was whether it was constitutional for the prosecutors to bring the charges in Los Angeles, even though the allegedly false statements he made took place in Nebraska and Washington, D.C.

Prosecutors have argued that the case could fairly be brought in Los Angeles because the investigation Fortenberry impacted was being conducted there.

“Where that interview takes place is less essential than the impact of the words that defendant chose to use,” Jenkins said.

However, the congressman’s defense said the focus should be on what he is accused of doing and where he did it.

“This case concerns conduct all the way across the country,” Littrell said. “The statements were directed to the people right in front of him, who were nowhere near California.”