Defense claims shooting was in self-defense

Mar. 24—ANDERSON — In his opening statement to jurors Wednesday, defense attorney Cody Cogswell said his client killed Arneshia Fuller in self-defense.

Joshua Treadwell, 31, Indianapolis, is charged with murder in the Oct. 25, 2020, shooting death of Fuller after an ongoing dispute over a card game.

"You're only hearing half the story," Cogswell said. "There is not justice for the deceased but for my client."

He said witnesses for the state will say Fuller was angry, followed Treadwell across the city, hit and spit on him.

Cogswell said Fuller had a holster on her at the time she was shot and that there was a bullet hole in the car Treadwell was riding in.

"My client acted in self-defense," he said.

Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp said the case involved two altercations between Fuller, Treadwell and Treadwell's girlfriend, Brooklyn Parnell.

He said a month before the October shooting, Parnell pointed a gun at Fuller and pulled the trigger, but it didn't fire.

Kopp said that on the night of the shooting in the 1400 block of Forkner Street, Fuller tried to persuade Parnell to get out of a car.

He said Fuller pushed Treadwell, and he shot her in the chest.

"The defendant did not act in self-defense," Kopp said. "His actions were not reasonable."

The state's first witnesses related some of the events that led to Fuller being shot.

Monyae Allen said she was at her residence on Forkner Street when two cars pulled up.

She testified that Treadwell, Parnell and another woman were in one car, and Fuller was in the second vehicle.

"I walked out of the house and heard a lot of arguing," Allen said.

She testified that Fuller was mad about a gun being pulled on her by Parnell in the earlier September incident.

"She (Fuller) wanted to fight her (Parnell)," Allen testified. "Parnell wouldn't get out of the car."

Fuller and Treadwell started to argue, according to Allen. Allen said she saw Treadwell, holding a gun, shoot Fuller.

"I only heard one gunshot," she said.

Allen, a nurse, said she grabbed Fuller and helped her to the ground, got a towel and applied pressure to the wound while someone else called an ambulance.

Allen told Anderson Police Department Detective Norman Rayford that she never saw Fuller with a gun that night.

During questioning by Cogswell, Allen testified she heard Fuller say she had a gun and asked Treadwell what he was going to do.

She insisted that Fuller never had a gun the night she was shot.

Allen said she wasn't sure if Fuller hit or spit on Treadwell because he was standing with his back toward her.

She said her first thought was Treadwell shot into the air until she saw Fuller fall back.

Myeisha Fuller-Lloyd said Fuller was her baby sister and learned of the shooting when their mother called.

"She was a loving, sweet person," she testified about her sister. "She got along with everyone."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.