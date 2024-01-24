Defense contractor cuts ribbon at Volusia facility
A company that manufactures underwater technology for the United States Navy is opening a production facility in Volusia County.
A company that manufactures underwater technology for the United States Navy is opening a production facility in Volusia County.
Here are the key differences between credit unions and banks.
Netflix said its WWE deal won't change its overall sports strategy.
Positive Grid goes big for NAMM 2024 with the Spark Live, a 150-watt four-channel portable PA system.
Aniai, a startup that has built a burger-grilling robot, Alpha Grill, said today it has raised $12 million, bringing its total raise to $15 million. The money will go toward launching its first manufacturing facility, Factory One, in South Korea. "Burger chains hire six to eight kitchen staff per shift to grill burgers," Aniai CEO Gunpil Hwang said.
Netflix said that user engagement with games on the service tripled in 2023, the same year that it added the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy to the platform.
French small launch developer Latitude has closed $30 million in new capital as it eyes the first flight of its Zephyr rocket in 2025. While other rocket companies are going bigger, developing even more massive rockets, Latitude is taking a different approach: light, small, and hopefully cheap enough to beat out competitors. In a statement, Latitude CEO and cofounder Stanislas Maximin said 2024 would be a “pivotal year” before Zephyr’s first flight in 2025.
In a world where healthcare access is disproportionately skewed by geography and income, Forta Health raised a substantial round of funding to level the playing field a bit. The company says it is aiming to democratize access to healthcare by utilizing artificial intelligence tools, including large language models, to empower caregivers and enhance clinical treatments. Its approach is not only making strides in healthcare provision but also narrowing the healthcare accessibility gap in geographical regions where physician outreach is inadequate.
X, formerly Twitter, today announced support for passkeys, a new and more secure login method than traditional passwords, which will become an option for U.S. users on iOS devices. Initiated by Google, Apple, Microsoft, and the FIDO Alliance, alongside the World Wide Web Consortium, passkey technology aims to make passwordless logins available across different devices, operating systems, and web browsers.
X has rolled out support for passkey logins. For now, the option will only work for US-based users on iOS.
Live, town-by-town presidential election results from the 2024 New Hampshire primary.
Hennessey Performance intends to build custom twin-turbo Dodge Challenger Demon 170 models with 1,700 horsepower.
The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denies a request by former President Donald Trump to lift or revisit a gag order put in place by Judge Tanya Chutkan in the federal election interference case designed to prevent him from commenting about witnesses and courtroom staff in the case.
Samsung just announced that its self-repair program would begin to include certain home entertainment devices, like smart TVs. The company has developed a range of step-by-step repair guides for various products, in addition to providing genuine replacement parts and repair tools.
Tesla stock has had a bumpy ride thus far in 2024, with shares sliding as the broader market hits new highs. Investors will be hoping the EV stalwart’s fourth quarter earnings, due after the bell on Wednesday, could spell some relief.
Expense management startup Brex, which was valued at $12.3 billion two years ago, laid off 282 people, or about 20% of its staff today. The once high-flying fintech startup sent a note to employees (that was also published on the company’s website) today, announcing the news. In addition, Brex announced that its COO, Michael Tannenbaum, is transitioning from his role to become a board member.
Google's Chrome web browser is getting an infusion of AI technology in the latest release. The latter is similar to a feature already available to Google's experimental AI search experience, SGE (Search Generative Experience), which allows users to get help drafting things like emails in different tones, like more formal or more casual, or in different lengths. With the built-in writing helper in Chrome, Google suggests users could write business reviews, "craft a friendly RSVP to a party," or make a more formal inquiry about a vacation rental, among other things, including writing posts in public spaces, like online forum sites.
Nintendo is honoring Princess Peach with a set of appropriately colored Joy-Cons. On Tuesday, the company said a set of pastel pink Joy-Con controllers will launch alongside Princess Peach: Showtime on March 22.
With today’s release of Chrome M121, Google announced it will introduce new generative AI features that will make the browser easier to use.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts at over $60,000. It costs more than its predecessor and its most direct rival, but it gets standard all-wheel-drive.
After the death of the Overwatch League, Overwatch esports will have a more open format starting in 2024. Teams from North America, Europe, Middle East, North Africa and Asia can compete to take part in two global Overwatch Champions Series tournaments.