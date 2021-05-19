Defense contractor's Senate campaign donations investigated

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S authorities are investigating allegations that a Hawaii-based defense contractor illegally donated $150,000 to the reelection fund of a Maine senator who advocated for an $8 million Navy contract with the company, according to court documents unsealed this week.

A U.S. judge approved an FBI warrant application to search a hard-drive containing images of an iPhone belonging to Martin Kao, former CEO of Navatek, now known as Martin Defense Group, based in Hawaii with offices in Maine, Washington, D.C., and other states.

The warrant was also for an iPhone belonging to the company's former chief financial officer. The news of the probe was first reported by the Axios website.

The phones were seized during a separate investigation that led to an indictment accusing Kao of defrauding banks of more than $12.8 million meant to assist businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He has pleaded not guilty in that case. His defense attorney didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment on the new allegations Wednesday.

Navatek, which as a federal contractor was prohibited from making political campaign contributions, set up another business that was used to conceal the donation to a political action committee supporting the re-election of Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, according to an FBI affidavit filed with the warrant application.

In December 2019, Navatek's Hawaii-based accountant wrote a check for $150,000 from the company's corporate account to the Society of Young Women Scientists and Engineers LLC, which had been opened a month earlier with Kao's wife as the registered agent, the affidavit said. The newly formed organization then donated $150,000 to the Super PAC.

“The Collins for Senator Campaign had absolutely no knowledge of anything alleged in the warrant,” said Annie Clark, spokeswoman for Collins.

Between June and September 2019, Kao, his relatives and relatives of other former company officials gave money to Collins' campaign, which Kao then reimbursed using Navatek money, the affidavit said.

In August 2019, Collins announced Navatek received a Department of Defense contract worth $8 million for advanced hull planning research, the affidavit said, noting that a news release on the senator's website quoted her as saying that as "a senior member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, I strongly advocated for the funding that made this research possible and am so proud of the work Navatek and other Maine industries do to support our Navy and our nation’s defense.”

The company designs and analyzes ship hull forms, ocean structures, underwater lifting bodies and coupled hydrodynamic systems, according to the court document.

Kao stepped down as CEO in November, said Jennifer Oliver, a spokeswoman for Martin Defense Group. “The Company is fully cooperating with the government investigation,” she said in a statement.

___

Associated Press writer David Sharp in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Charged with murder in Boise shooting, 2 Idaho men enter pleas, have trial dates set

    The two charged in the killing near Boise State’s campus are being held without bail at the Ada County Jail.

  • QAnon Shaman lawyer defends wild comments likening Trump to Hitler and calling own client brain damaged

    Albert Watkins says that by using vulgar language he was able to obtain attention he wanted for his case

  • 3 Chester SC schools closed due to manhunt. Deputy returns fire when suspect shoots first

    Residents in the Richburg area near Interstate 77 have been asked to lock their doors and stay inside after the suspect shot at deputies during a chase.

  • The Staub Dutch oven is better than a Le Creuset—and the tall model is on sale for $200

    The Staub Dutch oven is our all-time favorite cocotte, and right now you can get a taller edition for an incredible price—learn more.

  • There is a Global Pandemic, and Contract Staffing is Still as Important as Ever

    FIVERR (NYSE: FVRR) has played an invaluable role in connecting freelancers across the globe to individual buyers and businesses. On 18th February 2021, it was reported that Fiverr’s revenue in 2020 jumped by 77% to $190 million. Such a substantial price increase is likely attributed to the pandemic. Several businesses decided to opt for remote work which saw regular office workers become jailbirds. An area that saw huge demand was freelance marketplaces for businesses and individual buyers. Amid hundreds of marketplaces, FIVERR saw a significant increase in usage. More than 3.4 million customers purchased a wide range of services from freelancers. Across the globe, freelancers in 160 countries saw an increase in their services. What is FIVERR? Fiverr is an online marketplace available to freelancers who offer their services to customers across the globe. Almost every service imaginable can be found at various prices so that people can find what they are looking for no matter what their budget is. Additionally, anyone can sort freelancers by their rating, read comments and reviews and watch their featured works, to ensure the client always knows what they’re getting. What Are The Top Services Provided By Fiverr? There are more than 500 categories to choose from when exploring the marketplace. The most popular ones are found across eight verticals and include programming and technology, graphic design, digital marketing, video and animation, writing and translation, business, lifestyle, and music and audio. It’s easy to find highly-rated professionals offering top quality services in any category, however, if you are looking for premium-standard work you can go for Fiverr PRO services, offered by industry-leading sellers hand-picked and vetted by Fiverr. You can use your Facebook or email credentials to sign up for a Fiverr account. You can also create an account by following the steps below. SIGN UP! Provide your email address. Choose a username and password. Activate your account. Access the Fiverr homepage and patronize the services of sellers on the platform. How Does Fiverr Work? Once you are done signing up for an account, you would automatically be taken to the homepage of Fiverr. On the homepage, there are several advertisements of services being provided by experts, or you can search for something specific. Once you choose a particular service, you’d be taken to an order page. Under this page is a summary of your order. This includes the freelancer’s charge in addition to the service fee which would be borne by you as a buyer. You can choose from a range of payments such as PayPal, VISA, Mastercard, and Discovery among others to complete your order. The freelancer would be alerted of the order, and complete the work by the agreed deadline. It must be noted that the same account can also be used as a selling account. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat do Jack Ma, Joe Biden, and Xi Jinping All Have in Common?Cannabis Payment and Delivery Presents a Unique Challenge and Opportunity© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • McCarthy's rejection of Capitol riot committee 'pathetic': Dem lawmaker

    "I'm pissed," Massachusetts Representative James McGovern said at the committee hearing.McGovern held up a copy of a letter Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that morning saying he would not support a measure creating a national commission of experts to investigate the deadly attack on Congress by supporters of former President Donald Trump."I guess what's frustrating to me," McGovern continued, "is that this doesn't seem to be a disagreement over substance, or over policy. But I do think this is an issue of character, and this is an issue of fitness to lead."McGovern suggested McCarthy was cow-towing to pressure from Trump.The bill before the rules committee was crafted jointly by Mississippi Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson and New York Republican Representative John Katko, and would create a body modeled after the 9/11 Commission which investigated the 2001 terror attacks. The Capitol rampage came after Trump gave an incendiary speech to his followers, repeating his false claims of a stolen election. In its aftermath, Republicans have tried to downplay the severity of the attack and distance themselves and the former president from its perpetrators.Some Republicans had asked that the proposed commission be expanded to investigate other forms of political violence and demonstrations, including protests against police brutality that roiled some cities over the summer of 2020.Others have claimed the deadly Capitol riot was "not an insurrection." McCarthy's rejection of the commission on Tuesday disappointed and angered those hoping the bill would gain a notable measure of Republican support."In a bipartisan way, Mr. Thompson and Mr. Katko come together and give us a finished product that should enjoy the support of every single member of this chamber," McGovern said, thumping his hand as he spoke."And the top leader of the Republican Party comes out and says, 'I can't do it.' Can't support it. I mean, it is pathetic."

  • Anger at double standard as white man filmed driving away from police stop

    Driver in Alberta, Canada goes off on officer in expletive-laden rant as he receives ticket

  • Rail services to come under unified state control

    A new public body, Great British Railways, will lead the biggest rail shake-up since privatisation.

  • Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

    The announcement offers a clearer update from a previous estimate that said boosters may be needed within six to 12 months.

  • Nord Stream 2: Biden waives US sanctions on Russian pipeline

    The US also lifted sanctions on a Vladimir Putin ally who leads the firm behind the Nord Stream 2 project.

  • Spain to lift suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose in people under 60

    Spain will allow people under age 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to receive their second inoculation either with the AstraZeneca drug or with Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday. Until now, those who had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine were in limbo because the government suspended that vaccine in March, for people under 60, due to blood-clot concerns. The new policy will affect about 1.5 million Spaniards who have already received their first AstraZeneca dose.

  • ‘Evil’ woman jailed for sex abuse of four young girls over 17-year period

    Jessica Brennan, previously known as Allan Brennan, has been jailed for 22 years.

  • Key GOP senator suggests taking unused federal unemployment money and spending it on infrastructure

    As a growing number of GOP-led states cut off unemployment benefits, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito suggested allocating the unused aid for infrastructure.

  • 21 states now canceling federal unemployment benefits

    Yahoo Finance's Denitsa Tsekova joins Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to breakdown which states are canceling federal unemployment benefits.

  • Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

    An Illinois man tied a woman to equipment at his workplace and sexually assaulted her, officials say.

  • 2 former Colorado officers charged in arrest that injured woman with dementia

    Karen Garner, 73, suffered a dislocated shoulder, a fractured arm and a sprained wrist, a federal lawsuit alleges.

  • Family members kill neighbor in ‘tragic case of mistaken identity,’ Texas sheriff says

    A 29-year-old Texas man was driving home when four family members killed him in a “tragic case of mistaken identity,” officials say.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Is CDC ‘covering up’ number of break-through infections?

    Dr. Mark Siedner, an epidemiologist within the Department of Infectious Diseases at Mass General Hospital, answers questions about social media rumors that the CDC is "covering up" the number of vaccinated people who test positive for COVID, Johnson and Johnson efficacy, vaccine side effects and wearing masks around unvaccinated children.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president rails at investigation into Trump Organization as McConnell opposes Jan 6 bill

    Follow the latest developments in US politics