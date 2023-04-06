Defense Department trainees raided the wrong hotel room and detained a guest

Participants in a Department of Defense training exercise accidentally raided the wrong hotel room and detained an unsuspecting guest on Tuesday night in Boston, according to the FBI.

The mix-up happened at about 10 p.m., a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division told USA TODAY. The exercise was intended to "simulate a situation (Defense Department) personnel might encounter in a deployed environment."

"Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player," the statement reads.

Nobody was injured during the training, and Boston police officers were called to the scene to confirm it was an exercise. The FBI said it is reviewing the incident with the Defense Department.

"Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously," the FBI said.

According to a statement from Delta Airlines, the company is looking into local media reports that the detained person is an employee.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Defense Department raids wrong hotel room, detains guest in training