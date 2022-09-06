Defense Dept. Spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirms that Russia has approached North Korea for ammunition.

State Department Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder says there are indications Russia has requested ammunition from North Korea due to Russia’s failing offensive against Ukraine. This is further evidence that Russia is struggling in the brutal war it launched against Ukraine as they have been struggling to sustain their offensive.

GENERAL PAT RYDER: “Yes, we do have indications that Russia has approached North Korea to request ammunition. I'm not able to provide any more detail than that at this point in time. But it does demonstrate and is indicative of the situation that Russia finds itself in in terms of its logistics and sustainment capabilities as it relates to Ukraine. Certainly, as has been said, we assess that things are not going well on that front for Russia. So the fact that they're reaching out to North Korea is assigned that that they're having some challenges on the sustainment front.”