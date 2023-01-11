Defense expert: Michael Wayne Jones heard his dead wife's voice urging him to kill kids

An expert testifying for the defense at the Michael Wayne Jones penalty phase trial on Tuesday said Jones was hearing voices after he killed his wife, Casei. Specifically, Jones said his slain wife told him to kill the children so they could be with her.

A psychologist, Dr. Harold Bursztajn, told the court the voices that Michael Jones heard came a few days after his wife's death and they became "more intense" as time went on. Jones told law enforcement officials that he killed his wife by beating her with a metal baseball repeatedly.

Bursztajn said Jones was told by Casei that the four children, all younger than 12, would be safer with her. Jones said he had no choice but to obey the voices.

The psychologist said Jones was "a tortured soul" who "expressed remorse" about the killings. Bursztajn said Jones was "tramutized" by what he did to Casei before killing the children.

Led by Executive Assistant Public Defender John Spivey, tasked with asking the questions, Bursztajn developed his analysis by examining questionnaires, conducting a video conference with Jones, reviewing various records and talking with people who knew the defendant.

Similar to other defense experts who strongly believe the Summerfield man has a litany of mental health issues, Bursztajn said Jones is "psychotic and lacks insight." He said medication given to Jones takes time before taking effect. He said it could take months and even years before Jones makes any progress.

In November, Jones pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder for Cameron Bowers, 9; his brother, Preston Bowers, 4; and sisters Mercalli Jones, 2; and 11-month-old Aiyana Jones. At the same hearing, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of Casei. The girls belong to the couple, and the boys are from his wife's previous marriage.

Now that he has pleaded guilty, the lawyers are focusing on the penalty phase. In the penalty phase, lawyers for the state establish a framework for aggravating factors that support capital punishment. The defense is countering with mitigating factors that support life in prison.

The jury will make a sentencing recommendation.

The 41-year-old Jones was detained in Georgia after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash in that state in September 2019. He told law enforcement officials that his wife's remains were in the vehicle. The victim's remains were in a tote, authorities. Jones was interviewed by law enforcement officials. He took them to where he left the children's remains, officials said. Located in a wooded area, officials said the remains were in a suitcase and sealed totes. He said he killed each child at different days and times by strangling or drowning them.

Authorities believe the murders occurred between July 10 and the end of August 2019.

Spivey played snippets of interviews Jones sat for with Georgia and Marion County Sheriff's Office officials. In the chats, Bursztajn said, Jones was dominated by the voices in his head, with Casei instructing him on how to answer the questions.

Bursztajn said Jones kept the five bodies with him together for days and even weeks at a time while driving around because he was hallucinating.

On cross-examination from Assistant State Attorney Rich Buxman, the expert said that some of Jones' records were inconsistent. Bursztajn told the prosecutor that Jones felt Casei was going to come back to life and his actions were irrational.

Buxman zeroed in on Jones lying to family members about his family's whereabouts, how Jones sold the children's possessions, his concealing of the bodies in totes and his telling his ex-wife not to tell local detectives the truth on whether she had seen Casei.

Bursztajn explained that Jones was not thinking clearly, as the voices had taken over.

Dr. Stephen Nelson, a neurologist, who took the stand for the defense, told the court that Jones had problems with decision making. He said the man's brain was vulnerable to mental illness.

Nelson said Jones has brain abnormalities that stem from a combination of head trauma, traumatic life events and a history of mental illness.

Although Jones had been taking medication for his various mental problems, he had stopped taking them, according to testimony given in court.

The trial resumes Wednesday.

