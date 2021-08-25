Defense expert testifies in murder trial

Aug. 25—An accident reconstruction expert hired by the defense refuted aspects of testimony from prosecution witnesses during the expert's testimony on Tuesday in a Yuba City murder trial.

Constance Addison, of Yuba City, is on trial for the murder of 13-year-old Alec Flores, of Yuba City. It is alleged that on Oct. 7, 2019, Addison struck Flores from behind with her 2013 Ford Explorer in a drunken driving incident while Flores was walking to school on Franklin Road. Addison's children were in the car with her when she struck Flores.

Addison faces charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment. Addison was arrested later in the day on Oct. 7, 2019, near her home in Yuba City. She posted bail and was released the next day.

Defense expert Chris Kauderer testified for more than three hours Tuesday afternoon. Kauderer said he has more than 30 years of experience in investigating and collisions. Based on his calculations given the physical evidence he reviewed, Kauderer gave the opinion that Flores was not struck in the bike lane but closer to or in the roadway.

He pointed to the location of a 48-foot scuff mark on the roadway as evidence of Flores' body sliding on the ground after Flores was struck by the car, projected into the air and propelled forward. He presented diagrams to the jury that estimated where the area of impact could have been depending on the speed of the SUV. His different estimates were based on the SUV traveling between 30-45 miles per hour.

On cross-examination, Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich asked Kauderer about the testimony of eyewitnesses who said they saw Addison driving in the bike lane and striking Flores.

"I rely on science," Kauderer said. "I rely on the objective physical evidence."

Heimlich asked Kauderer about a witness who said Flores was struck near where Flores' shoe was found.

"He would be mistaken," Kauderer said of the witness. "... That defies the laws of physics."

Kauderer said the scuff mark was where Flores landed after being struck but not where the SUV first struck Flores.

Testimony resumed Tuesday after being delayed on Monday due to a juror experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis said Tuesday morning that a second juror had called the court on Tuesday feeling ill. Testimony did not start until around 10:30 a.m. due to preparations to accommodate the jurors being seated socially distant. With the jurors spread out in the courtroom, family and friends of both sides from the public were moved to another courtroom to view a live stream of the trial.

Prior to testimony on Tuesday, Davis denied the defense's request to have body cam video played for the jury of Addison's children being questioned by law enforcement. The body cameras of two different officers were played for Davis before she made a ruling. The videos depicted children aged 10, 6 and 5 being asked by officers what happened. The video was from about 20 minutes after the collision. Officers had already detained Addison when her children were questioned.

Testimony on Tuesday started with YCPD Officer Josh Jackson who responded to the collision and then responded to the area of Addison's home. Jackson's body cam played in court for the jury depicted him questioning Addison about if she had consumed any alcohol that day. Jackson said he could smell alcohol on Addison's person and said her speech was slow, deliberate and slurred at times.

Addison said she had not consumed alcohol that morning but had drank the night before. The prosecution rested after Jackson's testimony.

The trial is scheduled to resume today at 9 a.m. with Addison being called to the stand by her attorney Roberto Marquez.

"We're very happy with how the evidence has come in so far," Marquez said Tuesday evening. "We're extremely satisfied with the accident reconstruction expert's testimony regarding how the accident happened and more importantly that the accident probably happened in my client's westbound lane and not in the bike lane."

Becky Repka, Flores' aunt, said the family did not wish to make a comment on Tuesday and wanted to wait until after testimony and closing arguments were completed.

The trial is being held in Butte County Superior Court in Oroville after Davis granted a change of venue motion filed by the defense. The district attorney's office opposed the motion.