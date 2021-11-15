Defense focuses on eyewitness testimony inconsistencies in Anderson murder trial

Nov. 15—ANDERSON — The defense attorney for Tywain Perry questioned the lead detective in the murder of Carlson Conn about inconsistencies in the testimony of the only eyewitness.

Perry, 22, is charged in the Dec. 8, 2016, shooting death of Conn and wounding of Marcus Prickett in the arm in the house the two men shared in the 2400 block of Lincoln Street.

Perry is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on charges of murder and attempted murder. The trial will resume Tuesday.

In his opening statement, defense attorney Spenser Benge said the trial was not about his client but centered on the statements made by Prickett.

Questioning of Anderson Police Department detective Cliff Cole on Monday focused on the differing statements Prickett made.

"He had some inconsistencies, that's for sure," Cole said.

Cole said Prickett made inconsistent statements during several interviews about how many times he had seen Perry, the color of the gun and whether the porch light was on at Conn's house the morning of the shooting.

There also was testimony about a letter that Prickett wrote to the court in November 2019 that stated he lied about knowing the shooter's identify, that he couldn't identify the shooter and didn't want to see an innocent person convicted.

Cole said that during a third interview, Prickett said Perry made Prickett write the letter after the two men discussed it when they attended a church service at the Madison County Jail.

There was a picture taken at the Nov. 12, 2019, service where Prickett said he sat next to Perry, and the men talked about the letter.

When Benge showed Cole the picture, Cole said Perry was not sitting next to Prickett at the service.

Cole said that in a fourth interview in June 2020, Prickett said the part of the letter in which he claimed not to be able to name Conn's assailant was true.

Pricket testified Perry wrote the letter, and Prickett copied it and sent it to the judge.

Story continues

Cole said investigators never found the copy of the letter that Perry gave to Prickett.

"It didn't appear that way," Cole testified when asked if the letter to the judge was written by two different people.

Benge also questioned information that Prickett provided to police at the time of the shooting.

Cole testified that Prickett said the shooter came into the house, asked for Conn and stated that Conn owed the man money.

"That's between you and him," Cole said Prickett said before going into a back bedroom.

Prickett also told police about a telephone call on the morning of Dec. 8, 2016. Benge asked Cole about the call, in which Conn was in an argument and stated, "If you come over here, I'm calling the police."

Cole said the phone's record of calls didn't indicate any calls around that time.

if there was a caller, "I never learned who it was," Cole said.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.