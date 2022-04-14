Defense in Frederick homicide case seeks to suppress evidence

Apr. 14—The defense counsel for a Frederick man charged in the fatal shooting of a Brunswick teen wants to keep cellphone evidence and statements the defendant reportedly made to police, out of the trial.

Edward Akwasi Dwimoh, 18, was charged last year with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after the death of Malakai Tyrelle Cooke, 17. Cooke was shot four times outside the Country Inn and Suites in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive on April 16, 2021, according to police charging documents.

Dwimoh and Tyree Ronell DeAngelo Haynes, 21, were charged as a result of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigation. Haynes' charges include first-degree murder.

Representing Dwimoh, defense attorney Margaret Teahan in September filed a motion to suppress all statements he made to "any government actor," any evidence seized from his home in the 5400 block of Prince William Court and searches of any cellphones belonging to Dwimoh, court records stated.

Whether evidence will be kept out of the trial is to be determined. In court Wednesday, Judge Scott L. Rolle agreed to the defense's request to hold the suppression hearing the first day of trial, which is scheduled to begin May 9. Deputy State's Attorney Kirsten Brown said there is discussion of plea negotiations.

Teahan declined to comment after the hearing Wednesday morning.

The defense is seeking to suppress statements Dwimoh allegedly made to police in interviews April 16 and 17 at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center, according to court records. Dwimoh was a minor at the time, and the statements were taken in violation of his rights, the defense said.

"The Defendant maintains that these statements were not given freely and voluntarily," defense court records stated.

The defense also wants to suppress two iPhones reportedly recovered by police at Dwimoh's residence, court documents stated.

