Defense lawyer decries a woke mob near trial
Defense attorney in the trial three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery decries what he terms a "woke mob" as he asks judge to declare a mistrial. (Nov. 19)
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyKENOSHA—Kyle Rittenhouse, the notorious, gun-toting white teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August, has been found not guilty on all the charges against him in a Wisconsin courtroom.Rittenhouse, 18, faced a slew of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, over his conduct on Aug. 25, 2020, amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of J
Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian used the identities of the elderly or deceased in a scheme to steal $20 million in funds.
A Virginia contractor has been convicted of raping and murdering a college administrator, leaving her dead in her bathtub, after she complained about the company’s work on her deck. A jury found Thomas Clark guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman after deliberating Wednesday for an hour and 20 minutes, according to local station WTVR. “There is a huge amount of relief,” Fairman’s son, Scott, said after the verdict. “I know these last two-and-a-half years
The FBI search a site in New Jersey as a new clue leads to hopes of solving the decades-old case.
Video of an off-duty Michigan police officer pointing a gun at Alexander Hamilton, a Black man who was delivering newspapers earlier this year has recently […]
BALTIMORE — Despite pleas for a peaceful surrender, the four-day manhunt for ex-Baltimore County Police Officer Robert Vicosa and his two kidnapped daughters ended in tragedy Thursday, with both girls dead. Police found Giana and Aaminah Vicosa, ages 7 and 6, respectively, their father and his alleged criminal accomplice in a minor car crash Thursday afternoon after a brief chase into Western ...
Cassidy Rainwater's remains were found labeled "7-24" in a freezer. Two men are charged with her murder after photos showed her evisceration and dismemberment
Roughly 40 people are being held in the Correctional Treatment Facility in Washington, DC, due to the serious nature of the allegations they face.
The request came from attorneys for William "Roddie" Bryan — the man who admitted to pursuing and boxing in Arbery with his vehicle before filming the fatal shooting.
EDITORS NOTE: AUDIO AS INCOMINGA 12-member jury found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty on two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety during street protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on Aug. 25, 2020 in the working-class city of Kenosha.Rittenhouse broke down sobbing after the verdict, which came shortly after the judge warned the courtroom to remain silent or be removed.The teenager's trial polarized America, highlighting gaping divisions in U.S. society around contentious issues like gun rights.Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and fired a bullet that tore a chunk off the arm of Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.In reaching their verdicts after more than three days of deliberations, the jury contended with dueling narratives from the defense and prosecution that offered vastly different portrayals of the teenager's actions on the night of the shootings.
A woman faced backlash after posting footage of her husband.
A 20-year-old New York man was facing eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting four teenage girls during parties in his parents’ home, but this week a judge sentenced him to eight years of probation because jail was “inappropriate.” “I’m not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case,” Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy I
Jurors delivered the verdict after several days of deliberations. Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, at a protest in Wisconsin last year.
The Illinois teen took the stand in his own defense during a tense and emotional trial, telling the jury last week: “I didn’t do anything wrong."
The Kyle Rittenhouse jury on Thursday began its third day of deliberations — something that seems almost inconceivable to the social media pontificators who made up their minds about the case more than a year ago. For many legal experts, however, Kenosha County jurors are working right on schedule. “I don’t think the length of time says anything about what the jurors are thinking,” veteran ...
UPDATED, with NBC News statement: The judge in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has banned MSNBC from the Kenosha, WI, courthouse after an incident in which a man who identified himself as a producer for the network was suspected of following a jury bus. “I have instructed that no one from MSNBC News will […]
Philadelphia police are investigating an attack on a male student believed to be Asian or Asian American on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train. What happened: The incident occurred on the Broad Street Line near Erie Station at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to FOX29. Shocking video shows a group of female youths, one in a hijab, brutally beating two passive Asian people on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia on Wednesday near Erie Station.
Jesse T. Kline, who carried a long rifle Wednesday outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, was fired from the Ferguson, Missouri, police force in 2018.
Rittenhouse is charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.