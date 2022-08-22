Defense lawyer: Police ignored Adam Montgomery's refusal to talk

Aug. 22—Defense lawyers for Adam Montgomery, the jailed Manchester father of homicide victim Harmony Montgomery, have asked a judge to throw out two police interviews, claiming police ignored his refusals to talk and eventually convinced him to do so.

In court filings, veteran defense lawyer Caroline Smith wrote that police pressed and badgered Montgomery, 32, to speak to them during encounters on New Year's Eve and Jan. 4, when the search for Harmony was in its infancy.

"Now's your chance, man, defend your(self)," police said at one point.

Smith also wants any evidence obtained from Montgomery's Tracfone suppressed.

For eight months, police have engaged in a high-profile search for Harmony, who vanished in late 2019 at the age of 5. Earlier this month, Attorney General John Formella announced that authorities believe Harmony was murdered in December 2019.

Legal battles of Montgomery's estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, have played out in courtrooms. But Adam Montgomery's case has been relatively quiet since early January, when he was jailed on charges that included felony assault of Harmony in July 2019 and misdemeanor child endangerment and interference with custody charges.

Three months later, authorities brought felony theft and weapon possession charges against Montgomery. Those charges do not appear directly related to Harmony's disappearance, but they could land him in jail for decades, especially two armed career criminal charges that carry a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence.

The three separate filings, made earlier this month in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North, signal the start of an aggressive stage of Montgomery's defense.

Defense lawyers often try to convince judges to throw out, or suppress, statements that would hurt their client. Smith's filings provide no indication of what, if any, incriminating statements Montgomery made.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Senior Assistant Attorney General Jesse O'Neill, has obtained extensions to deadlines to answer Smith's motions to suppress. He did not respond to an email seeking comment for this article.

Montgomery's first encounter with detectives searching for Harmony was on New Year's Eve, when police found Montgomery and a girlfriend living in a car in a Harvell Street parking lot in Manchester.

Police told them he was not under arrest and they had no warrants for him. Montgomery told them he had nothing to say then.

"When Montgomery made it clear he did not want to engage in the encounter, that he was asserting his right to silence, he was ignored and questioning intensified," Smith wrote.

She said Detective Jack Dunleavy was "combative and accusatory." At another point he asked why Montgomery "can't even be a man," according to the filing.

"When Montgomery explained that he had left Harmony with her mother around Thanksgiving, 2019 because they were living in a car, Det. Dunleavy confronted him with prior statements the detective interpreted as inconsistent," the filing reads.

The other statements stem from a police interrogation of Montgomery on Jan. 4 after his arrest on the assault charges.

Montgomery said he was not responsible for the marks on Harmony and then said he had nothing else to say and folded his arms across his chest.

Police waited about 8 seconds, then said they were worried about Harmony, the filing read.

Dunleavy said: "But wouldn't you rather explain it so we can make sense of it, rather than just have other people's (sic) side of the story. Like you want to defend yourself and like this picture that people are painting of you — now's your chance man — defend your..."

Montgomery interrupted: "Whose side of the story. Whose (sic) telling you these things?"

Smith wrote that Dunleavy successfully got Montgomery to answer questions, ignoring his right to stay silent a couple of more times.

The third suppression issue deals with a Bluview 3 Tracfone that police seized on Dec. 31.

"It's ours now," Dunleavy told Montgomery that day.

Police waited an entire month before obtaining a warrant to search the phone. Even though they were only looking for evidence of a possible crime between Dec. 27 and 31, they convinced a judge to let them search the entire phone.

According to the search warrant application, the phone would show evidence of indirect criminal contempt. That appears to involve contact between Montgomery and Kayla, on Dec. 29, 30 and 31, the early days of the investigation into Harmony's disappearance.

Police believed Montgomery was under a court order to have no contact with Kayla at that time, Smith wrote. Neither Montgomery has been charged with that crime.

Smith faults police for holding onto the phone for 31 days before seeking a warrant to search it. And she faulted the warrant for not limiting the scope of the search to conversations between Montgomery and Kayla Montgomery.

Jury selection on the theft and weapons charges is scheduled for Nov. 7. No trial is scheduled for the Harmony-related charges; a status conference is scheduled for Oct. 27.