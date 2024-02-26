Defense lawyer specializing in prostitution cases caught in sex sting, prosecutor says

On Kenneth Martin’s website, the Ohio-based attorney advertises that he represents clients in prostitution and solicitation cases.

Now, 72-year-old Martin, of Macedonia, has been caught in a sex sting, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“It’s sometimes the people you’d least expect who drive the demand for human trafficking,” Yost said in a news release.

Martin responded to an advertisement set up by undercover agents on a human trafficking website, the attorney general said.

He agreed to pay $180 for sex and arrived at “the agreed-upon location” with the cash in hand, Yost said.

He was arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools on Feb. 22, according to court records.

“A lawyer should know better – don’t buy sex in Ohio,” Yost said.

McClatchy News reached out to Martin’s law firm for comment but did not receive an immediate response. Attorney information for Martin was not listed.

Martin is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

Macedonia is about 15 miles southeast of Cleveland.

