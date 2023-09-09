Defense lawyer wants to know if troopers who investigated Norwich murder involved in ticket scandal

Sep. 8—The lawyer representing a defendant in a Norwich murder case has asked the state to reveal whether the state troopers involved in the case are also named in an investigation involving the alleged falsification of traffic stop tickets.

Defense attorney Joseph Lopez, who represents Phillip Wise, filed a request for disclosure asking the New London County State's Attorney's Office to reveal anything he said could impact the credibility and veracity of the troopers who might be be called to testify in the murder case.

Wise, 42, is accused in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Anthony Williams on July 21, 2020. Police said Wise got out of his car on Lake Street and fired at Williams, who had been released from prison only hours before the shooting. Wise had previously served time in prison for his role in an exchange of gunfire outside a Norwich bar.

Lopez, the director of the complex litigation unit of the Office of the Chief Public Defender, said he thinks it is the duty of any defense attorney to pose the questions that might help in the defense of his client.

He names seven state police detectives and one sergeant in his "request for disclosure," filed in New London on Aug. 2. It's unclear what role they played in what was primarily a Norwich police investigation.

"I have no idea whether any of the troopers or detectives were connected to the Wise case but the state has an obligation to respond to me," Lopez said.

He said witnesses with accusations of prior misconduct are "fair game" for attorneys at trial and it would be up to a jury to assess the credibility of that witness.

There is a pending federal investigation stemming from an audit by the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project that revealed more than 300 state troopers may have falsified more than 25,000 traffic ticket records between 2014 and 2021 and as a result skewed racial profiling data. The audit, which does not indicate whether or not the falsification of tickets was intentional or not, was prompted by a report by Hearst Connecticut Media Group that revealed four state troopers had fabricated hundreds of traffic stop tickets.

The state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection has denied a request by news agencies to reveal the names and badge numbers of troopers, citing pending litigation. The Connecticut State Police Union filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the release of the names, arguing the release of the troopers' names would open them up to "false allegations," and damage reputations. A judge in Thursday dismissed the union's lawsuit, CT Mirror reported.

The names of troopers involved in the pending investigation have not been made public and is the subject of a state Freedom of Information request by The Day and other news agencies.

The Chief State's Attorney's Office issued a statement in response to questions from The Day related to the Wise case, with a spokesperson saying the office was fully committed to disclosing the required information on each pending criminal case.

"This is an ongoing investigation. In connection with the results of the Connecticut State Police traffic data audit. The Chief State's Attorney's Office has not been alerted to the existence of any substantiated findings of misconduct that reflect upon the veracity or possible bias of any Connecticut state trooper at this time," Alaine Griffin, spokesperson for the Chief State's Attorney's Office, said in an email.

Wise is due to appear Sept. 12 in New London Superior Court.