Defense lawyers ask appeals court to close competency hearings in Ryan Rogers homicide case

WEST PALM BEACH — Setting the stage for a showdown over the public’s right to watch court proceedings, attorneys for accused teen killer Semmie Williams are asking an appeals court to allow key information about their client to be discussed in a secret hearing.

In papers filed with the 4th District Court of Appeal this week, the attorneys claim a Palm Beach County judge got it wrong when he refused to bar the media and the public from a hearing when he will decide if Williams is competent to stand trial in the November stabbing death of a 14-year-old Palm Beach Gardens youth.

While courts have said the public has a “fundamental right” to watch court proceedings, it doesn’t trump a person’s right to receive a fair trial, Assistant Public Defender Christine Geraghty wrote in the appeal.

“Closure of the courtroom is the only way to guarantee that (Williams’) potential jury pool is not unfairly tainted by the disclosure of sensitive information regarding his mental health that will be introduced during the hearing,” she wrote.

'These people are truly terrified': Gardens homicide shines light on 'gang stalking' mindset

The trail to Palm Beach Gardens: Mental illness, violent outbursts, fearful videos marked trail of man charged with killing Ryan Rogers

Competency hearing: 2 psychologists find man arrested in Ryan Rogers' fatal stabbing competent to stand trial

At issue: Would closing the court set a dangerous precedent?

While Geraghty said the ruling could be “narrowly tailored,” she is challenging the notion that competency hearings should be open to the public.

Attorney Martin Reeder, who represents The Palm Beach Post, said such a ruling would set a dangerous precedent.

“If a defendant is found incompetent to stand trial, there may never be a trial or it may be delayed for months or years,” he said.

Yet, he said, if the hearings are held in private the public may never know why a person was declared incompetent or if the finding was justified.

Story continues

The public and the press are an important check on judicial powers, he said. “The public has a role here in supervising the fairness of the justice process,” he said.

The newspaper, which convinced Circuit Judge Charles Burton not to close the hearing, plans to challenge the Public Defender’s Office’s latest effort to keep information about Williams secret.

Circuit Judge Charles Burton, seen here in October 2020.

The appeal came after Burton on Monday agreed to delay Williams’ competency hearing until May 27 to give Assistant Public Defender Scott Pribble more time to gather information about Williams' sanity.

Burton has said that two psychologists have found Williams competent to stand trial. While not disclosing the nature of the information, Pribble said he is gathering evidence that would refute those findings.

Burton rejected Pribble’s request to close the courtroom entirely. However, if questions veer into areas that could impact Williams right to a fair trial, Burton said he would clear the courtroom.

Defense says open hearings violate spirit of private evaluations

Since Williams was accused of attacking and killing Ryan Rogers as the teen was riding his bicycle on Central Boulevard, Pribble has insisted the 39-year-old drifter suffers from severe mental illness.

Williams has been held in the mental-health wing of the county jail since his arrest and is being given psychotropic drugs to treat his schizophrenia, Geraghty wrote. In 2020, Williams was released from a Georgia psychiatric facility after being convicted of attacking an elderly man on an Atlanta street in 2016.

Christine Geraghty, a Palm Beach County assistant public defender, seen here in June 2018.

In the appeal, Geraghty points out that Florida law requires psychologists' written mental-health evaluations to be sealed from public view. But at the same time, the psychologists can discuss their findings during open court hearings.

“This would lead to the absurd result that an expert could read verbatim from his report during his testimony and everyone in the courtroom and the media would know every detail of the record that is supposed to be kept confidential,” she wrote.

She argues that when the Florida Legislature declared the reports off-limits, it meant to close the hearings as well.

Reeder disagreed. “I don’t think the Legislature intended to close the hearings, and if they did, they would have said so,” he said.

He further disputed Geraghty’s claim that she wasn’t seeking “a blanket-rule” that all competency hearings be closed to the public.

If the West Palm Beach-based appeals court accepts her arguments, that would likely be the result, he said.

The issues raised in the appeal are important, he said. Without the ability of the press and the public to watch competency hearings, sane people could be found incompetent and put in mental institutions. People without severe mental-health problems could be forced to face trial.

“It would be a tremendous change in Florida and any other state that would adopt it,” he said.

jmusgrave@pbpost.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Ryan Rogers homicide: Defense appeals to have competency hearing closed