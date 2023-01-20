Defense chiefs fail to resolve dispute on tanks for Ukraine

56
LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
·6 min read

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — Defense leaders meeting at a U.S. air base in on Germany on Friday failed to resolve divisions over providing advanced battle tanks to Ukraine after more than five hours of discussions about sending more military aid to the embattled country in its war with Russia.

The defense minister of Poland, which has pledged a company of 14 Leopard tanks on condition that other countries also supply them, said 15 countries that have the German-made Leopards discussed the issue but no decisions were made.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak called the meeting a “good discussion among allies” and said the matter would be discussed again at future talks.

Though the tank debate was unresolved, Germany’s new defense minister suggested the issue was moving forward.

Germany would need to consent for the tanks to be given to Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO. Despite pleas from Ukrainian officials, Germany has so far resisted mounting pressure to quickly supply Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, or at least clear the way for other countries, such as Poland, to deliver them from their own stocks.

Speaking to reporters outside the conference hall at midday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that while there was no resolution yet, “we will make our decisions as soon as possible.”

He said he had ordered the ministry to look into the tank stocks Germany has so he can be prepared for a possible green light and be able to “act immediately.” Pistorius added that Germany will “balance all the pros and contras before we decide things like that. … I am very sure that there will be a decision in the short term but … I don’t know how the decision will look.”

The defense leaders opened their day hearing an impassioned plea for more military aid from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Speaking live via video link, he told the gathering that “terror does not allow for discussion.” He said “the war started by Russia does not allow delays.”

Ukrainian leaders have criticized Germany for what they see as holding back critical assistance in the war. But U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin defended German leaders after the meeting, which ran more than five hours. Asked by a reporter if Germany was doing enough to show “real leadership” in Europe, Austin replied, “Yes, but we can all do more.”

“They are a reliable ally and they’ve been that way for for a very, very long time,” he said. “And I truly believe that they’ll continue to be a reliable ally going forward.”

Austin also downplayed the immediate importance of tanks, noting that Stryker combat vehicles and Bradley armored vehicles being sent for the first time would give Ukraine new capabilities in the war. “This isn't really about one single platform,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Kremlin spokesman said the deployment of Western tanks would trigger “unambiguously negative” consequences.

“All these tanks will require both maintenance and repairs, and so on, so (sending them) will add to Ukraine’s problems, but will not change anything with regard to the Russian side achieving its goals,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a media briefing Friday.

Austin and U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were expected to discuss the latest massive package of aid the U.S. is sending, which totals $2.5 billion and includes Stryker armored vehicles for the first time.

The U.S. has declined, at least so far, to provide M1 Abrams tanks, citing extensive and complex maintenance and logistical challenges with the high-tech vehicle. The U.S. believes it would be more productive to send German Leopards since many allies have them and Ukrainian troops would need less training than on the more difficult Abrams.

The United Kingdom announced last week that it would send Challenger 2 tanks, describing that move as a natural progression of military aid to Ukraine.

At a Pentagon briefing Thursday, spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the the difficulty and high cost of maintaining the Abrams would make it a less viable option than the Leopard or Challenge.

The latest package of U.S. aid includes eight Avenger air defense systems, 350 Humvees, 53 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, more than 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and rockets, and missiles for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. It was announced Thursday by the Pentagon.

Other pledges announced ahead of the Ramstein meeting included S-60 anti-aircraft guns from Poland with 70,000 rounds of ammunition, additional Stinger air-defense systems and two M-17 helicopters from Latvia, and two Russian-made Mi-8 helicopters and dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft guns with ammunition from Lithuania.

Nearly 11 months into the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy has expressed frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry from the Western allies. Speaking by video link on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he bemoaned a “lack of specific weaponry,”

“There are times where we shouldn’t hesitate or we shouldn’t compare when someone says, ‘I will give tanks if someone else will also share his tank,'" Zelenskyy said through an interpreter.

German officials have conveyed their hesitancy to allow allies to give Leopards unless the U.S. also sends Ukraine the Abrams, according to a U.S. official who wasn’t authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity. But there have been no signs the U.S. is shifting its decision to not send Abrams.

Pistorius, who took office Thursday just an hour before he met with Austin, said that opinions among allies were mixed on the tank issue, and added that “the impression that has occasionally arisen that there is a united coalition and Germany is standing in the way is wrong.”

Milley told reporters traveling with him this week that new U.S. training of Ukrainian troops, combined with an array of new weapons and armored vehicles heading to Ukraine, will be key to helping the country’s forces take back territory that has been captured by Russia in the nearly 11-month-old war.

The goal, he said, is to deliver needed weapons and equipment to Ukraine so the newly trained forces will be able to use it “sometime before the spring rains show up. That would be ideal.”

The influx of new weapons, tanks and armored carriers comes as Ukraine faces intense combat in the country's east around the city of Bakhmut and the nearby salt mining town of Soledar. The battles are expected to intensify in the spring.

Milley said Friday that the number of Russian dead and wounded is now “significantly over” 100,000 people, a figure he gave in November.

“This is a very, very bloody war and there’s significant casualties on both sides,” he said. “Sooner or later, this is going to have to get to a negotiating table at some point in order to bring this to a conclusion.”

__

Associated Press writer Joanna Kozlowska in London contributed to this report. Copp reported from Washington.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • US plans to provide Ukraine with Stryker armored vehicles and GLSDB rockets

    The United States is preparing another package of security assistance to Ukraine, which will include Stryker armored vehicles and GLSDB rockets, Politico reported on Jan. 18, citing U.S. officials.

  • U.S., Germany near showdown over Ukraine's tanks

    STORY: On Friday (January 10) both will convene dozens of allies to pledge weapons for Ukraine at the United States' Ramstein Air Base, a meeting billed as a chance to provide the arms to shift the war's momentum in 2023.Billions of dollars worth of military aid is expected, and countries including Canada, the Netherlands and Sweden have already announced new packages of armored vehicles and air defenses. But the meeting's success could depend on whether it brings heavy tanks, which Kyiv says it needs to fend off Russian assaults and recapture occupied land.

  • New $2.5 billion US military aid package to include armor, but no tanks, long-range rockets – CNN

    The United States is finalizing the formation of a new military aid package for Ukraine – one of the largest at up to $2.5 billion – U.S. television news channel CNN reported on Jan. 19.

  • Need to focus on ammunition, maintaining weapons to Ukraine- NATO chief

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that countries backing Ukraine needed to focus not only on sending new weapons to Kyiv, but looking at ammunition for older systems and helping maintain them. NATO and defence leaders from about 50 countries are meeting at Ramstein Air Base, the latest arms-pledging conference since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago. "We need also to remember that we need to not only focus on new platforms, but also to ensure that all the platforms which are already there can function as they should," Stoltenberg told Reuters on the sidelines of the meeting.

  • Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charge over fatal "Rust" shooting

    A gun Alec Baldwin was using went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set of the Western in 2021. Lauren Pozen reports.

  • Marketmind: Netflix flickers

    With the macro picture turning foggy again, streaming giant Netflix generated a rare bright spark in an otherwise gloomy corporate earnings season. Netflix shares surged 7% in after-hours trading as the firm said it picked up more subscribers than expected - some 7.7 million - at the end of last year while co-founder Reed Hastings stepped down as chief executive and handed the reins to longtime partner Ted Sarandos and chief operating officer Greg Peters. One of the stock market darlings of the pandemic lockdowns, Netflix then plunged almost 70% between late 2021 and early last year on a combination of falling subscribers and stiffer competition as well as rising inflation and interest rates that have squeezed household budgets.

  • Historic Black churches receive $4M in preservation grants

    Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial civil rights organizing meetings were held during Jim Crow segregation in the 1960s and where four Black girls were killed after a bombing by members of the Ku Klux Klan in 1963. Black churches in nearly every region of the U.S. are among the fund’s first round of recipients receiving grants ranging from $50,000 to $200,000.

  • Hundreds more Canada-made armoured vehicles to arrive in Ukraine by summer

    A Canadian company supplying battle-ready armoured vehicles to Ukraine plans to deliver the 200 vehicles Ottawa promised to Kyiv before summer, the firm's Chief Executive Officer Roman Shimonov said on Thursday. Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand visited Kyiv to meet Ukrainian officials on Wednesday and announced the supply of 200 Senator armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, as part of its latest military assistance package. Ontario-based Roshel Inc builds armoured vehicles for government and commercial organizations, including the U.S State Department and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

  • Nato allies pledge more arms for Ukraine, Germany holds out on tanks

    KYIV/BERLIN (Reuters) -Western allies pledged billions of dollars in weapons for Ukraine on Thursday and some promised to send the tanks Kyiv has requested if Berlin agrees, but Germany gave no sign of lifting a veto on deliveries it fears would provoke Moscow. The issue looks set to dominate Friday talks in Germany between Western allies at Ramstein, Washington's main European air base. Fearing winter will give Russian forces time to regroup and unleash a major attack, Ukraine is pushing for the German-made Leopard battle tanks, which are held by an array of NATO nations but whose transfer to Ukraine requires Germany's approval.

  • Ramstein summit fails to agree Leopard tanks deal for Ukraine

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (Reuters) -The United States' top general said Ukraine would struggle to expel Russian forces this year and Germany said it would move quickly to allow allies to transfer a German-built main battle tank to Ukraine if a consensus was found. Speaking at the end of the gathering of civilian and military defence chiefs at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, George Brown, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine would struggle to expel all Russian forces this year.

  • Fabricated 'UN warning' rehashes misleading claims about Covid XBB subvariant

    The United Nations has rebuked a fabricated statement attributed to the agency, which warns that the Omicron XBB coronavirus subvariant is "deadlier" than the Delta strain. Health experts say that while the subvariant is highly transmissible, evidence available in January 2023 showed that neither the XBB subvariant nor the more-recent XBB.1.5 subvariant causes more severe disease or death than Delta. AFP has previously debunked misinformation about XBB.The fabricated warning was shared in a Sinh

  • Germany denies blocking Ukraine Leopard tank aid

    STORY: Speaking to reporters at a meeting of NATO and defense leaders at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Pistorius denied that Berlin was standing in the way of a united coalition behind sending the tanks.Pressure has been building on Berlin to provide tanks to Kyiv that Ukraine sees as key in the war against Russia.U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier urged allies to dig deeper to support Ukraine.NATO and defense leaders from roughly 50 countries are meeting at Ramstein Air Base, the latest in a series of arms-pledging conferences since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.

  • Cops Hunt Five Inmates Who Escaped County Jail Through Plumbing Pipes

    U.S. Marshals HandoutMultiple rewards are being offered for any information about the whereabouts of five inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail in Farmington, Missouri, on Tuesday. The jailbirds were discovered missing during the 10 p.m. evening headcount, and upon investigation were seen on surveillance tape breaking into a secured cell and then escaping through a window before scaling the building to the roof and then disappearing down the large plumbing chase that houses the pipewo

  • Davos 2023: Key takeaways from the World Economic Forum

    Global leaders and business executives departed a freezing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on Friday after a frank exchange of views over how the world will tackle its biggest issues in 2023. ECONOMY: Gloom and doom heading into Davos turned into cautious optimism by the end with the global economic outlook for the year ahead looking better than feared. But the WEF's annual meeting was filled with discussion of plenty of risks, including inflationary pressures from China's reopening and rising debt distress in the developing world.

  • Arizona Woman Struggles to Shovel Snow Off Trampoline – Just in Time for More Snow

    A woman in Flagstaff, Arizona, finally got around to shoveling what she said was about a foot of snow off her outdoor trampoline on Thursday, January 19 – hours before another snowstorm hit the area.The National Weather Service said on Thursday evening that bands of snow were moving east across north-central Arizona.This video showing Flagstaff Twitter user @Az49erGirl slipping as she shovels snow off a trampoline was filmed Thursday morning, she said.She had posted footage of her snow-covered trampoline in previous days. She said on Thursday that she “finally had to tackle cleaning the trampoline off,” which she said had about “a foot of snow still on it, with ice underneath.”By Friday morning, another 5.3 inches had accumulated in Flagstaff, the NWS said. Credit: @Az49erGirl via Storyful

  • Five Missouri inmates escaped from jail through plumbing pipes, authorities say

    Five inmates escaped from St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri, on Tuesday night, authorities said in a statement posted to Facebook.

  • Giants vs. Eagles: 5 biggest storylines for Divisional Playoff game

    The New York Giants face the Eagles in the divisional playoff round on Saturday. Here are the 5 biggest storylines to follow in this contest.

  • First U.N. aid convoy reaches sites near Ukraine's frontline

    A U.N. spokesperson said a three-truck convoy brought aid to around 800 people close to Soledar in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday, the first such delivery to the area by the global body as it seeks to step up front-line aid in the war. The supplies of food, water, hygiene and medicines were being offloaded on Friday morning in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government, Jens Laerke from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. "People there are in dire need of aid so we are indeed happy this convoy has reached (them)," Laerke added.

  • Newfound ultra-faint dwarf galaxies are 'pristine fossils of the early universe'

    Three newly discovered ultra-faint dwarf galaxies could offer clues to the conditions in the early universe and to the nature of dark matter.

  • WH calls allegations of political violence in New Mexico ‘horrifying and shocking’

    During the White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed allegations against Solomon Peña, a former GOP candidate for New Mexico’s legislature who police say conspired with others to shoot at the homes of Democratic rivals. Jean-Pierre called the accusations “horrifying and shocking,” and spoke out against political violence, violent rhetoric and conspiracy theories.