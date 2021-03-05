Defense for man charged in West Chester quadruple homicide having difficulty getting evidence from India

Mar. 5—Travel restrictions and communication issues are taking a toll on the ability of attorneys representing a West Chester Twp. man charged with killing four members of his family in 2019 to get evidence needed for trial.

Gurpreet Singh, 38, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder for the April 28, 2019, homicides. With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh faces the death penalty if convicted.

Singh is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws, Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58, at their residence on Wyndtree Drive. All died of gunshot wounds.

In January, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard raised questions about how realistic the existing May trial date was due to the continued pandemic and rescheduled it to Oct. 18.

Singh was back in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Howard said he wanted an update on how the case was progressing so that the trial could realistically begin in the fall.

Attorney Neal Schuett said the defense is seeking medical records and witness statements from India for use in the case but is not having any success.

The defense team has been in contact with the State Department and the consulate but has not received anything. Schuett said some of the information sought is coming from rural areas and small villages.

"It is even more a problem because we cannot send anyone over there at this time," he said.

Howard scheduled another pretrial hearing for April 14 to "keep tabs on the progress of the case."