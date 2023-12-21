Defense Minister Umerov announces plans to draft Ukrainians living abroad

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wants Ukrainian men aged 25 to 60, who are living abroad and fit for military service, to be conscripted into the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024, German TV news channel Welt TV reported on Dec. 21.

Umerov mentioned that there will be “invitations” sent out, and in case of non-compliance, he promised “sanctions.”

Read also: Discussions on mobilization in Ukraine continue — Danilov

“We are still discussing what should happen if they do not come voluntarily...” said Umerov.

”We want fairness for everyone because it's about our own country. It is not a punishment to stand up for one’s country and serve it. It's an honor.”

In the future, those who will be affected by such an initiative should clearly understand how the training, equipping, service locations, and timing, as well as the demobilization process, will proceed. German newspaper Bild also writes that there will be “selection options” for conscripts based on their abilities.

On Dec. 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the military asked to conscript an additional 450-500,000 personnel, but asked the military to come up with a fully realized plan. According to the president, such a act would cost the government 500 billion UAH ($13.3 billion).

Read also: Why is Ukraine mulling the mobilization of 450-500k troops amidst Russian advance?

In November, Umerov approved a new military doctrine, which is intended to remain in effect until 2028. This doctrine oversees changes to recruitment and conscription policies, contract service, and the military registration system. The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, is also preparing amendments to laws regulating the conscription process.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine