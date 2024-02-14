Defense Ministry and Armed Forces commanders hold talks with NATO leaders on military plans for 2024

The head of the Defense Ministry Rustem Umerov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi held talks with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher G. Cavoli, and Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, Lieutenant General Antonio A. Aguto, Jr., Umerov reported on Facebook on Feb. 14.

“A clear and substantive conversation,” the Minister said.

“We discussed our military plans for 2024. The Commander-in-Chief announced the priorities.”

Optimization of the Armed Forces structure, improvement of the military trainings’ quality, additional staffing of existing brigades and creation of new ones, supplying of regular needs in weapons and equipment are Ukrainian priorities, Umerov added.

The parties separately discussed the constant increase in EW assets to eliminate the threat of enemy drones, and ensuring the rotation of our soldiers on the frontline.

“There is a lot of work to be done and decisions to be made ahead, necessary for our victory,”Umerov said.

