Defense Ministry establishes healthcare department

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has a healthcare department, led by former volunteer activist and National Health Service official Oksana Sukhorukova, the ministry said in a Telegram post on Nov. 8.

As stated in the message, Sukhorukova, a former volunteer and an experienced Ministry of Health employee involved in the launch of medical reforms, is now charged with quickly getting the new department running.

Deputy Defense Minister Nataliya Kalmykova noted that Sukhorukova will be responsible for "developing policies related to the healthcare system within the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Since 2014, Sukhorukova has been a co-founder of Svoi charitable foundation, which provides humanitarian support to military service members.

Between 2018 and 2020, she worked at the Ministry of Health as the director of the Directorate of Medical Services and participated in the introduction of sweeping medical reforms in Ukraine.

In 2021–2022, she served as the director of the monitoring department at the National Health Service of Ukraine.

