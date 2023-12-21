Defense Ministry finishes audit of digital conscription registry

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has completed the verification of Oberih digital registry of citizens eligible for mobilization, Ukrainian outlet ArmyInform reported on Dec. 21. The announcement was made during a meeting of ministry officials with G7 ambassadors.

The ministry stated it will introduce new electronic services based on Oberih, including an online mobilization deferment service, which is expected to provide an anti-corruption benefit.

The updated registry now effectively maintains a comprehensive personnel list and, after a thorough review, no longer contains duplicate or outdated information. The data quality of Oberih has increased from 27% to 88%, according to officials.

Ukraine's Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, has previously expressed his commitment to establishing an electronic military registry in Ukraine and rolling out electronic military IDs. The digitization process began in the spring of 2023 and is currently in use in some regions, particularly in frontline areas.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine