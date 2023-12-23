Defense Ministry mulling e-notifications to replace draft notices

Ukraine is considering implementing an e-notification system to replace draft notices for men who are conscripted, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne on Dec. 23.

This is a rather complex process that needs to be discussed step by step, Umerov said, explaining that the first step will involve inventorying databases of individuals liable for military service and categorizing them accordingly.

"We will decide how to account for this data because it could be a conscript, a serviceman, or already a veteran,” he said.

"After registration, will this category of men be offered military service at all or not?"

The Defense Minister added that if the decision is made, e-notifications will be sent to Ukrainian men eligible for conscription abroad. The Defense Ministry is working on technical solutions to ensure this remains a "civilized" and organized process, Umerov insisted.

On Dec. 21, German newspapers Die Welt and Bild published an interview with Umerov, who stated that Ukraine wants men aged 25 to 60 living abroad to be mobilized into the Armed Forces starting from 2024.

“We are still discussing what should happen if they do not come voluntarily...”

Ukrainian MPs are drafting a bill to regulate conscription of Ukrainian citizens residing abroad, expected to be ready in January 2024, sitting member of the parliamentary Defense Committee Vadym Ivchenko told RFE/RL on Dec. 22.

Under the draft law, military-eligible men abroad will undergo identification, after which they could receive draft notices. The representative noted that Ukrainians would decide for themselves whether to return to Ukraine, but not returning would violate the law.

Defense Ministry approved a new doctrine for the military, called the Concept of Military Personnel Policy of the Ministry of Defense, in November. This doctrine is intended to stay in place until 2028. It encompasses changes related to recruiting, conscription, contract service, and the military registration system.

Umerov, has previously expressed his commitment to establishing an electronic military registry in Ukraine and rolling out electronic military IDs. The digitization process began in the spring of 2023 and is currently in use in some regions, particularly in frontline areas.

On Dec. 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the military had proposed mobilizing an additional 450,000 to 500,000 people, but he said that he needed convincing arguments to take this step, and UAH 500 billion ($13.3 billion) to finance the endeavor.

