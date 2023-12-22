Defense Ministry official detained on $40 million corruption charges

Defense Ministry official who wanted to buy ammunition at inflated prices

Ukraine’s SBU security service and Defense Ministry have exposed an official involved in the embezzlement of UAH 1.5 billion ($40 million) earmarked for the procurement of artillery shells for the Ukrainian military, the ministry said on Dec. 22.

According to the message, several officials were implicated in the scheme, attempting to procure ammunition that had already been contracted by the Defense Ministry at market prices. The attempt was discovered on Dec. 16.

The ministry adds that in December 2022, the chief of the department in charge of munitions production signed a contract with state enterprise Prohres without the consent of the internal audit department. In December 2023, he signed an additional agreement with the said enterprise, which was followed by a payment for services, the ministry added.

The department head who signed the contract and Prohres director have been suspended from their duties, with the main suspect in the investigation already detained. Searches were conducted in the offices of those suspected of attempting to defraud the state.

Additionally, the Defense Ministry stated that all department employees involved in this contract will undergo polygraph tests.

