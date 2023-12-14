Defense Ministry recoups $24 million from unreliable suppliers

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, under the new leadership of Rustem Umerov, has won five international arbitration cases against foreign contractors, clawing back UAH 900 million ($24.3 million), the ministry announced on Dec. 14.

The ministry announced a court ruling that resulted in awards of $6.9 million and €16.47 million to Ukraine’s state fund. The disputes arose from failures to deliver supplies, schedule breaches, and substandard goods.

Additionally, the ministry has initiated two claims in Swiss arbitration courts for a total of $33 million.

Previous reports on Dec. 13 revealed that spoiled military rations, procured in 2022, were discovered in storage and pulled from distribution.

Umerov was appointed to head the Defense Ministry on Sept. 6, succeeding Oleksii Reznikov.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine