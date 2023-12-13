Defense Ministry withdraws spoiled military rations

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry is withdrawing a batch of spoiled military rations that were purchased in 2022 without proper quality controls, the ministry said in a statement on Dec. 13.

The statement mentioned that the distribution of these rations to military personnel has been halted due to damaged packaging with jam in some of the meal kits. However, the rations are not yet past their expiration date, the ministry notes.

The ministry will soon provide a new batch of rations to replace the spoiled kits.

The message explains that the procurement of products in 2022 was managed by the Department of Resource Support, which is currently undergoing liquidation. The head, who signed the supply contracts, is involved in a criminal case.

In November, the Defense Ministry announced that from Dec. 1, all procurement of foodstuffs for the Ukrainian military will be handled by a new agency — the State Logistics Operator. The ministry believes this will help eliminate corruption in procurement and ensure uninterrupted food supply for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

