Defense & National Security: Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine’s civilians

Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of carrying out a strike on a train station in eastern Ukraine, an attack that killed dozens of civilians and sparked widespread international condemnation.

We’ll detail the international response, plus more on the air defense systems heading to Ukraine and pro-Putin accusations in Congress.

Russia’s attacks on civilians draws condemnation

Ukrainian officials said that dozens were killed and more than 100 injured in a Russian rocket attack that hit a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine. The station was being used for assisting civilian evacuations.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, put the death toll at 50, including five children.

Washington’s response: The Biden administration condemned the attack Friday afternoon.

“We are horrified by this latest atrocity, but we can no longer be surprised by the Kremlin’s repugnant disregard for human life,” State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters.

Porter said that such actions “reinforce the US assessment that members of Russia’s forces are committing war crimes in Ukraine.”

The Pentagon’s view: The Pentagon, meanwhile, finds Russian claims that it was not involved in the strike “unconvincing.”

“Our assessment is that this was a Russian strike and that they used a short-range ballistic missile to conduct it,” press secretary John Kirby told reporters later Friday. “It is again of a piece of Russian brutality in the prosecution of this war and their carelessness for trying to avoid civilian harm.”

Devastating images: Graphic photos and footage shared on social media following the strike on the train station showed civilians lying on the ground near strewn bags and personal belongings, blood on the ground and some infrastructure damaged.

The developments come as Russia continues to experience difficulties in its invasion of Ukraine and after a Kremlin spokesperson acknowledged this week that its forces had suffered “significant losses of troops.”

“Russian non-humans do not leave their methods. Not having the strength and courage to confront us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is evil that knows no bounds. And if it is not punished it will never stop,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement, condemning the tragedy in Kramatorsk.

The EU’s response: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the attack on the Kramatorsk train station “despicable” and said she was “appalled by the loss of life,” while European Council President Charles Michel said it was “horrifying.”

Michel called for more sanctions against Russia, noting a fifth round of European Union sanctions had been approved. He also called for supplying Ukraine with more weapons.

Russia’s alleged war crimes, explained

Russia is under international fire over alleged war crimes committed during its invasion of Ukraine.

Days after the war began, the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into alleged war crimes by Russia.

And this week, as Russian troops left communities around Kyiv, photos and videos of civilians dead in the streets — seemingly targeted by Russian troops — have circulated widely.

President Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” for the actions of his country’s troops.

Russia has denied all accusations of war crimes and targeting civilians.

Slovakia transfers S-300 to Ukraine

Following news of the train station strike, President Biden confirmed that Slovakia transferred a Soviet-era S-300 air defense system to Ukraine and said that the U.S. would reposition an American Patriot missile system to Slovakia in return.

“I want to thank the Slovakian government for providing an S-300 air defense system to Ukraine, something [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy has personally raised with me in our conversations,” Biden said in a statement on Friday. “To enable this transfer and ensure the continued security of Slovakia, the United States will reposition a U.S. Patriot missile system to Slovakia.”

Biden further warned against “complacency” in the international effort to push back against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

An earlier plea: When Zelensky addressed Congress in a powerful virtual address last month, he pleaded for the U.S. and other European countries to either impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine or deliver S-300 air defense systems to repel Russian strikes.

When will it arrive?: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. European Command would reposition the Patriot missile system to Slovakia “in coming days.”

“Their deployment length has not yet been fixed, as we continue to consult with the Slovakian government about more permanent air defense solutions,” Austin said in a statement.

GOP ‘no’ votes accused of being pro-Putin

A handful of House Republicans have been voting against bills aimed at holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, giving Democrats an avenue to accuse the GOP of harboring a faction that is sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Six Republicans on Wednesday opposed a bill directing the government to collect evidence “related to war crimes and other atrocities committed during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.” Every other member of the House present voted “yes.”

Who opposed?: The six Republicans who voted “no” were Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Warren Davidson (Ohio), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Scott Perry (Pa.).

Earlier: The bill was considered days after images of civilians dead in the streets of towns and suburbs surrounding Kyiv emerged as Russian troops left those areas and the Ukrainian military moved in.

Russia’s government has denied the allegations, but videos and stills have emerged backing up the argument that Russian troops indiscriminately targeted civilians. One photo showed a person killed with their hands tied behind their back. Other satellite images showed bodies had been lying in the streets for weeks while Russian troops occupied certain areas.

Hours after the Senate voted 100-0 to end permanent normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, which has supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine, three House Republicans voted “no” in a 420-3 lower chamber vote that sent the measure to President Biden’s desk.

Dem’s concerns: Democrats have seized on the votes, casting the Republicans as a pro-Moscow caucus.

“The GOP’s Pro-Putin faction is anti-democratic,” the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee tweeted in response to the votes against the war crimes evidence bill.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) quipped that “Republicans are Putin-curious,” while Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) expressed disbelief: “Can you imagine voting against reporting and preserving evidence of Putin’s war crimes? Can you imagine?”

