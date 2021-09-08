Defense objects to request to televise Thompson murder trial

Sep. 8—A request to televise his trial this month on murder charges drew an objection Tuesday from Stephen Thompson's attorneys.

The Law&Crime Trial Network recently filed the request for a camera in the courtroom at the trial of the Joplin murder case, which is set to begin with jury selection next week. The network wants to place a camera and streaming device in the courtroom to record and broadcast the trial.

Thompson's attorneys responded Tuesday with a brief outlining their objections to the Jasper County Circuit Court granting any such request. Judge David Mouton has scheduled a hearing on the issue for Monday morning.

Thompson, 60, is accused of shooting and killing Carissa Gerard, 38, and wounding his estranged wife, Kristina Thompson, 44, six years ago at an address on Joplin's west side where the two women lived. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

The Jasper County prosecutor's office was seeking the death penalty in the case, but offered in August to take it off the table in order to preserve the September trial date.

The offer was made in light of a defense motion for a continuance until March of next year due to the unavailability this month of a witness needed by the defense in a potential punishment phase of a death penalty trial. Without the death penalty, a punishment phase would not take place and the witness would not be needed by the defense.

The judge has indicated that the court is inclined to grant the continuance if the case remains a death penalty case.

Thompson's lead attorney, Thomas Jacquinot, indicated at a hearing on the matter Aug. 24 that the defense would be receptive to proceeding with the September trial date with the death penalty removed.

Jacquinot also suggested that his client might be open to changing his plea in advance of the trial. But no plea change has been entered with the court as yet.

In its objections to the camera in the courtroom request, the defense stated that Thompson "has significant mental health concerns."

"Twelve hours before the alleged offenses, he tried to check himself into an area hospital for a mental health assessment," the brief reads. "Due to his self-described lack of patience, he unfortunately walked away from potential help."

The brief states that Thompson has been diagnosed with both post-traumatic stress and personality disorders and that his mental health deteriorated over the six years he has been held in jail awaiting trial.

"The fact that Thompson is not presenting a defense based upon mental health does not warrant minimizing the seriousness of his situation," the brief reads.

The defense maintains that the network seeking to livestream the trial "is known for sensationalizing and emphasizing prurient and inflammatory facts in order to enhance viewership and revenue" and that such coverage "does little to educate or inform."

The brief further states a concern with the effect such coverage will have on the defendant and his emotional health.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.