Defense overhaul continues in Ukraine under new minister Umerov as government ousts deputy team

The government has dismissed all of Ukraine's deputy defense ministers, a message on its official Telegram channel on Sept. 18 reads.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal orders for the following officials at a meeting:

● Volodymyr Havrylov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

● Rostyslav Zamlynskyi from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

● Hanna Malyar from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

● Denys Sharapov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

● Andriy Shevchenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration

● Vitaliy Deynega from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization

Kostiantyn Vashchenko was also dismissed from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk, who was appointed on Feb. 14, has not been dismissed.

On Sept. 6, the Ukrainian parliament appointed Rustem Umerov as Minister of Defense. Prior to that, the legislature dismissed Oleksii Reznikov, who had been the minister since November 2021. Umerov was the head of the State Property Fund since September 2022.

