Defense paints Iowa murder suspect as hard-working immigrant

Defense attorney Jennifer Frese speaks to the judge during Cristhian Bahena Rivera's trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)
RYAN J. FOLEY
·3 min read

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The man on trial for the 2018 stabbing death of a University of Iowa student is a hard-working, family-centered immigrant from Mexico who was pressured into making a false confession, his defense told jurors Tuesday.

Jennifer Frese, a lawyer for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, said in her opening statement that their hearts should break for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, but that authorities conducted an incomplete investigation into her death and were too quick to close the case.

“Her family deserves justice but so does Cristhian Bahena Rivera,” Frese said, standing next to her client.

Bahena Rivera’s defense declined to give an opening statement when the trial began last week, opting to do so after prosecutors rested their case on Monday.

His lawyers began calling witnesses Tuesday, questioning the confession and DNA evidence, and painting Bahena Rivera as a non-violent family man who crossed the border illegally from Mexico as a teenager in search of a better life.

Tibbetts went missing while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, 2018, triggering a massive search involving local, state and federal agencies and hundreds of volunteers. Prosecutors say they began focusing on Bahena Rivera a month later after finding surveillance video showing his black Chevy Malibu driving back and forth near where Tibbetts had been seen.

Investigators said Bahena Rivera confessed during an 11-hour interrogation to approaching Tibbetts, fighting with her after she threatened to call the police, putting her body in his trunk and hiding it in a cornfield. They say he led them to the body, which was badly decomposed and hidden underneath cornstalks. Tibbetts’ DNA was found on blood spots on the rubber trunk seal and trunk liner of the Malibu.

Frese told jurors that the case was about a Mexican immigrant who came to the U.S. to earn better wages. She said Bahena Rivera “is a yes man” who did anything he was asked on the dairy farm where he worked, and cooperated when law enforcement showed up there and asked to question him.

She said the interrogation went “on and on” for hours, after Bahena Rivera had worked a 12-hour day.

“The confrontation continued until it was put in my client’s head, ‘perhaps you blacked out’,” she said. “The state in this case, they got what they wanted and they closed the case. They got what they needed. There was an intense amount of pressure to close this case, to arrest someone, for this vicious crime.”

Investigators say Bahena Rivera told them he “blacked out” and couldn't remember how he killed Tibbetts.

The first defense witness called Tuesday was forensic consultant Michael Spence, who agreed that Tibbetts’ DNA was found on blood stains in the trunk, but said there was also unaccounted for DNA in the trunk, including at least one unknown male and female.

Spence conceded that it would not be surprising to find other DNA sources in a trunk of a vehicle that had been used, and that there are many ways they could have ended up there.

Iris Gamboa, the mother of Bahena Rivera's daughter, testified Tuesday that she lived with him for four years before they broke up in 2017. She said he worked 12-hour days and only got two days off every two weeks.

She said he was a good father who paid $500 per month to support their daughter, was not violent toward them and never showed excessive anger. Bahena Rivera was also sending money back to his parents in Mexico and paying to build them a house, she said.

The defense showed jurors a photograph of a smiling Bahena Rivera and Gamboa with their young daughter at a family party in 2017. “He was happy that his daughter was happy,” Gamboa said. “It was a good day.”

Bahena Rivera's aunt, Alejandra Cervantes, said he was known as playful around the family and that children love him. She recalled going to the sheriff's office where Bahena Rivera was being interrogated but being unable to see him or get in touch with him by phone.

Recommended Stories

  • New Texas Bill Limits How Kids Learn About Historic Racism and Current Events

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. After hours of passionate debate about how Texas teachers can instruct school children about America’s history of subjugating people of color, the state Senate early Saturday morning advanced a new version of a controversial bill aimed […]

  • Norway urged to scrap 'unacceptable' sound experiments on captured minke whales

    More than 50 scientists and vets have demanded that Norway stop an "unacceptable" plan to capture twelve minke whales, attach electrodes to the fat in their necks, and bombard them with sound, with vets warning the stress could harm or even kill them. Researchers at the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment plan in the coming weeks to catch twelve juvenile whales by laying down nets across a strait in the Lofoten Islands, and herding them into modified salmon cages. Afterwards, the whales will be held one-by-one between two rafts while researchers use electrodes to experiment on their hearing over a six-hour period. They will then be tagged and released from the cages - which are 280m long, 150m wide, and 27m deep - to continue into the Barents Sea. The experiments are being carried out to monitor how noises that humans generate at sea affect the animals. In a letter sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, the animal protection charity Whale and Dolphin Conservation condemned the plan as "completely unacceptable from a conservation, scientific and animal welfare point of view”. The charity backed up its demand with a statement from scientists and vets warning that the experiments would cause "considerable suffering" and "trauma" for the whales, and even risk “capture myopathy”, whereby the stress of resisting capture leads to sickness or death. The vets warned that minke whales have in the past reacted "with great force" when trapped in aquaculture pens, putting the safety of the researchers at risk. They also judged a plan to sedate the whales if they become agitated as "risky" for such a large, free-swimming species, with one sedated whale in the past even increasing its swim speed disappearing in a drugged state into the ocean. Petter Kvadsheim, who is leading the research project for the defence establishment, has dismissed the concerns of conservation groups, pointing out that by increasing understanding of what frequencies whales can hear, the study promises to help reduce the trauma they face. "There will always be someone who is against every type of animal experiment," he told Norway's Forskning.no science website in January. "Ultimately, this is being done to protect the animals. When we know more about what they hear and how they are affected by human activity, we can also implement measures to protect them."

  • Biden's ATF nominee to face grilling over lobbying for gun controls

    Gun control advocate and federal law enforcement veteran David Chipman is no stranger on Capitol Hill, where he has previously urged the U.S. Congress to ban assault rifles and fought against efforts to deregulate firearm silencers. On Wednesday, he will seek its support for his nomination by President Joe Biden to serve as director of the Justice Department's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a job that is so politically fraught that the Senate has confirmed just one nominee in the last 15 years. Chipman has served in a variety of roles at the ATF he has now been nominated to lead, but currently works as a policy advisor for Giffords, a gun control advocacy group founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband Senator Mark Kelly after a gunman shot her in 2011.

  • DeSantis signs ‘Big Tech’ bill with new speech rules for Twitter, Facebook

    Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is positioning himself for reelection next year, signed legislation on Monday at Florida International University in Miami that aims to crack down on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Amazon out of concern that they are conspiring against conservatives and their free speech.

  • Governor appoints 1st Black woman to Missouri Supreme Court

    Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Monday appointed Missouri Eastern District Appeals Court Judge Robin Ransom to be the first Black woman to serve on the state Supreme Court. Ransom will replace Judge Laura Denvir Stith, who was the second woman appointed to the high court. Stith retired in March.

  • The most active freshmen in Congress are all Democrats

    Note: Rep. Troy Carter, LA-2, has been omitted because he just assumed office May 11; Letlow, listed above, assumed office April 14; Data: Quorum; Chart: Axios VisualsJust a few months after being sworn into Congress, several freshman members — particularly some in the House — have already sponsored and co-sponsored hundreds of bills and resolutions, according to data from Quorum. By the numbers: Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) has collectively sponsored and co-sponsored the most measures by a wide margin — 287 combined. Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) follows with 222, the data show.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) is the most legislatively active freshman in the Senate, having sponsored and co-sponsored 147 measures.Alternately, Reps. Julia Letlow (R-La.) and Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) sponsored and co-sponsored the fewest proposals — 25 each.Unlike most other members who were sworn in in January, Letlow assumed office April 14.Sens. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and John Ossoff (D-Ga.) have the fewest sponsors and co-sponsorships in the Senate, at 31 and 36, respectively.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Katy Perry Says She Thinks About Passing Down Her Wardrobe to Daughter Daisy Dove 'All the Time'

    Katy Perry shares 9-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom

  • Liz Cheney has no issue with restrictive voting laws stemming from Trump's false claims of election fraud

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn't see a connection between former President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged and GOP legislators across the United States passing restrictive voting laws. Earlier this month, Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership position after repeatedly criticizing Trump and his claims, saying he was hurting democracy. During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, her assertion that there is no link between Trump and the voting laws was met with pushback from journalist Jonathan Swan, who reminded Cheney that last month, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Rudy Giuliani's false allegations of election fraud motivated lawmakers in his state to pass a law that makes it harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots and limits ballot drop boxes. "I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don't shouldn't," Cheney responded. Swan interjected, asking Cheney what problems Georgia, Texas, and Florida are trying to solve, since there hasn't been any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Each state is different with its own laws, Cheney said, and "what we can agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous." Cheney told Swan she will think about "sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001, watching Al Gore. ... I'm sure he didn't think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. That is one of the one of the big differences between that and what we're dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surgesLate night hosts don't let Marjorie Taylor Greene's mask-Holocaust blunder spoil their COVID-19 parades

  • Body of Man, 39, Found Inside Spanish Dinosaur Statue After Police Say He Fell In: Reports

    Police believe the 39-year-old man was trying to grab his cell phone when he fell into the statue

  • This amazing Amazon find is 20% off – I can’t believe how well it helps me sleep

    Do you go to sleep under a blanket and wake up in the middle of the night with all your sheets balled up at the foot of the bed? Or perhaps you crank up the climate control in your whole house just so that you’re more comfortable in bed at night while you sleep. In …

  • Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon sustains serious head injury in assault

    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon is recovering after sustaining a serious head injury while being assaulted, the university's athletic department announced.

  • Family of George Floyd to visit White House, Pelosi on anniversary of his murder

    President Joe Biden called for Congress to pass a police reform bill by the anniversary of Floyd's death this past April, but lawmakers will miss that deadline.

  • Current and former Texas constable's deputies file lawsuit alleging abuse from commanding officers

    The lawsuit alleges that “prostitution stings soon grew into a booze-fueled playground for sexual exploitation."

  • Peru's Shining Path kills at least 14 ahead of vote

    Peru says the militant group responsible for one of Latin America's deadliest conflicts killed more than a dozen people over the weekend.On Monday, the justice minister blamed rebels with the Shining Path for a massacre whose victims included children."As a result of the terrorist incursion the massacre's victims were killed with firearms, fire and other blunt objects. 14 people, including 2 children, were burnt."Pamphlets were found at the site of the massacre, telling Peruvians not to vote on June 6.The Peruvian government considers the Shining Path to be a terrorist group.In the 1980s they led a campaign responsible for the killing of nearly 70,000 people, according to a truth commission.The Shining Path, today, has dwindled, but has ties to narco-traffickers.The incident over the weekend took place in a region where 75% of cocaine is produced in the country.Despite the violence, the joint command of Peru’s Armed Forces assured that the upcoming election will be “secure.”But the National Police Commander Cesar Cerantes warned on Monday that "it is likely there will be more deaths."Peru is slated to hold elections in less than two weeks, pitting socialist Pedro Castillo against conservative Keiko Fujimori.

  • Mandy Moore says it's 'devastating' that 'This Is Us' is coming to an end

    “I don’t think that I’m emotionally ready to accept that this is the end,” she said.

  • Villa Park police fatally shoot woman armed with pellet gun

    Villa Park police shot and killed a woman early Monday while responding to a report of someone with a gun, the department said.

  • Peru's Shining Path kills 16, including children, ahead of polls

    Shining Path rebels left leaflets at the scene ordering people to boycott the upcoming election.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Trump says he has ‘very little doubt’ that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

    Three Wuhan lab researchers became so sick in November 2019 that they had to be hospitalised

  • George Floyd anniversary: Mentally-ill Ashton Pinke, who police say was too dangerous to taser, killed one year on

    Relatives say police had been told young man was suffering from mental health problems, writes Andrew Buncombe