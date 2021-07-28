Defense: Politics is behind federal charge against KY man pardoned in state crime

A Kentucky man pardoned on a state homicide conviction but now facing a federal murder charge for the same crime has raised an argument that politics underlies the prosecution.

An attorney for Patrick Baker included the claim in a memorandum filed in court Tuesday.

A state jury convicted Baker, now 43, in 2017 in the death of a Knox County drug dealer who was killed during a home invasion by two men allegedly trying to steal money and drugs.

The jury acquitted Baker on a murder charge but convicted him on a charge of reckless homicide, as well as charges of robbery, impersonating a police officer and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly disposing of the homicide weapon.

A judge sentenced him to 19 years in prison, but just two years later, then-Gov. Matt Bevin commuted his sentence and pardoned him.

It was one of hundreds of pardons and commutations Bevin, a Republican, issued in his final days in office, but was more controversial than many because members of Baker’s family had held a political fundraiser for Bevin in Corbin in 2018, raising $21,500.

State officials of both parties, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, asked federal authorities to investigate Bevin’s pardons, pointing particularly to the one for Patrick Baker.

A former fiancee of Baker’s told federal authorities she believed the fundraiser was “crucial” to getting Baker released, but Bevin has been adamant that politics had nothing to do with his decision to pardon Baker.

One of Baker’s defense attorneys, Rob Eggert, said in the memo filed this week that presenting evidence to jurors about Baker being acquitted of murder, and of the pardon by Bevin, “will be necessary and relevant to demonstrate the political selective prosecution of Mr. Baker.”

In a supplemental motion filed Wednesday after U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom asked for more detail, Eggert said that based on research by Baker’s attorneys, there has never been a case in which a person had been acquitted and pardoned and then later indicted in federal court over the same crime.

Story continues

Baker was only indicted in federal court after the new administration of Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, took over, Eggert said.

The new charge against Baker is that he killed Donald Mills as part of a drug crime.

No one at the first state trial alleged Baker was a drug trafficker; that theory was “created” by the prosecution in the federal case, Eggert said.

Eggert argued that information about the state case and the pardon will be key to Baker’s right to question the motivation of witnesses against him.

The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed, said Baker’s attorneys should not be allowed to mention the state case or the pardon because it is irrelevant to the issue of whether Baker killed Mills.

Reed cited a court decision that said a selective prosecution claim is “a matter that is independent of a defendant’s guilt or innocence, so it is not a matter for the jury.”

Reed said such a claim is not a defense to the merits of the criminal charge, but rather an assertion that a prosecutor brought the charge for improper reasons.

If defense attorneys wanted to argue selective prosecution, they should have brought it up earlier, not so soon before the trial, and not before the jury, Reed said.

Baker’s trial is scheduled to start in less than two weeks.

He could be sentenced to death if convicted. The government has not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty in the case.