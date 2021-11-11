Defense and prosecution wrap case in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
The jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial could soon begin deliberations. The teen faces life in prison if convicted in the killings of two protesters. Nancy Chen has the latest.
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his murder trial, claiming he acted in self defense when he shot Joseph Rosenbaum. Nancy Chen reports.
The defense team in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial called a "use-of-force" expert to the stand Thursday. The 18-year-old is claiming self-defense in the shootings that killed two men and wounded a third at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joins CBSN to discuss the latest.
More legal fireworks erupted at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Thursday, as prosecutors objected to the types of questions defense attorneys were asking a use of force expert.
A Chinese professor visiting Los Angeles early this month fought off an attacker using martial arts in an incident that has gone viral across Chinese media. Martial arts hero: Zhou Pigai, a professor at Xiangtan University in Hunan, China, fought off an armed robbery attempt on Nov. 1, according to state-run news outlet China Daily. Pigai came to Los Angeles on Oct. 31 to attend an academic visiting program at the University of Southern California.
A suspect entered the home and barricaded himself inside, beginning a tense 16-hour standoff with police.
The prosecutor's questions targeted Rittenhouse's decision to remain silent after the deadly shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
If found guilty, Talley could face life in prison.
'I'm sorry, I don't know much about ammo,' said the person who took an assault rifle into a crowd, then shot three people.
Cellphone video shows multiple students attacking the boy on his birthday. His parents said one perpetrator received a one-day suspension — the same their son received because he allegedly had a role in the assault too.
Kyle Rittenhouse broke down sobbing on the stand while testifying in his own defense on Wednesday, prompting the judge to call a ten minute recess.
Alberto Covarrubias, a Chicago police officer who shot and killed Michael Craig, a Black man who called 911 with a domestic violence complaint last month, […]
During the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Thursday, the judge made a racial comment that has caused outrage on social media.
Alec and other producers are being accused of "negligence."
The discovery of the girl follows a huge search operation covering a remote part of Australia.
Investigators are asking Uber for records as they investigate the theft of more than $700,000 from an 82-year-old Florida woman who apparently fell for a “grandparent scam." Hillsborough County Sheriff’s investigators have asked Uber about rideshare pickups at the woman's home between April and August. A detective wrote in court records that these details “will assist with providing information to who purchased the rideshares and where the victim’s funds actually went,” a detective wrote in court records.
Scott Fairlamb, whose brother is in the U.S. Secret Service, was the first Jan. 6 defendant sentenced in connection with an assault on cops.
The Chicago Police Department has canceled one regular day off this weekend for all full-duty officers to "enhance public safety," a decision reportedly made to brace for possible upheaval ahead of a possible verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
A former Iowa State Patrol officer with a history of excessive force allegations has been indicted on a federal charge over a 2017 traffic stop in which dash-camera video captured him roughing up a motorcyclist. A federal grand jury charged Robert James Smith last week with violating the motorcyclist's civil rights by using unreasonable force during the Sept. 25, 2017, stop near West Liberty, a community of about 4,000 people roughly 15 miles (25 kilometers) southeast of Iowa City.
A former Ruckel Middle School soccer coach and dance instructor will serve 15 years in prison and 15 on probation for having sex with a student.