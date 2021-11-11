Defense and prosecution wrap case in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Associated Press

Investigators are asking Uber for records as they investigate the theft of more than $700,000 from an 82-year-old Florida woman who apparently fell for a “grandparent scam." Hillsborough County Sheriff’s investigators have asked Uber about rideshare pickups at the woman's home between April and August. A detective wrote in court records that these details “will assist with providing information to who purchased the rideshares and where the victim’s funds actually went,” a detective wrote in court records.