Defense, prosecutor argue 'intent' in Windsor Locks murder trial

Dec. 6—The lawyer representing former Windsor Locks resident Antwon Barnes in his murder trial argued Monday that Barnes' mental state at the time of the shooting prevented him from being able to form intent — a necessary element to find him guilty.

But Prosecutor Jesse Giddings said that Barnes' actions before, during and after the shooting that caused the death of Leroy Jefferson in Windsor Locks on Oct. 22, 2019 proves his intentions were clear.

Barnes, 41, is charged with murder, attempted first-degree assault and third-degree larceny.

The trial resumed Monday with the lawyers delivering their closing arguments in the case.

According to testimony, Barnes came across the mother of his child, referred to as L.P. in court proceedings, and her new boyfriend, Jefferson, in a stairwell of the apartment building where they had separate units on the same floor.

As they crossed paths in the stairwell that day in 2019, Barnes pulled out a gun and shot Jefferson, causing 41 gunshot wounds — 12 in the head. Barnes fled the area, stealing a vehicle from his workplace, and drove to Hartford, where he turned himself in to police, according to testimony.

Barnes has maintained that he can't remember most of what happened. A psychiatrist, Dr. Peter Morgan, testified that could be because Barnes experienced an extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the shooting.

If the jury agrees, Barnes could be found guilty of manslaughter instead of murder, which would carry a lesser sentence.

On Monday, defense lawyer John Stawicki told the jury that the moment Barnes saw L.P. and Jefferson, he had "the realization that his family no longer existed."

He acknowledged that shooting someone 41 times is excessive, but only if someone has the time to think and reason. Barnes didn't, Stawicki said.

"This was an instant," he said.

Stawicki reminded the jurors that they needed to consider whether Barnes' actions were reasonable based on his perception in the moment, based on who he is.

Part of Barnes' identity is the belief that he and L.P. would get back together, Stawicki said.

Before they consider if Barnes experienced a disturbance though, Stawicki said jurors needed to consider if the state proved that Barnes committed murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

Morgan testified that in addition to losing conscious self-control and reason, Barnes lacked the capacity to have the intention to kill Jefferson.

"Without intent you cannot find Antwon Barnes guilty of murder," Stawicki told the jury. "If you accept Dr. Morgan's testimony, you have reasonable doubt."

In his rebuttal, Giddings argued that Barnes did have intent, as proven by the expletive he shouted at the couple right before he started shooting.

"Its not difficult to imagine what that means," Giddings said. "That was Antwon Barnes assessing the situation and acting."

As for the situation, Giddings said, it wasn't all that stressful. Barnes didn't catch Jefferson and the woman in bed.

"He could have been the plumber, he could have been anybody," Giddings said.

We all make quick decisions every day, Giddings said. Some have to be made quicker than others, but that's not an excuse for what happened, he told the jury.

Giddings also reminded the jury that Barnes had changed some details about the shooting. He originally told police that he remembered firing his gun six times, but Barnes testified that he only remembered hearing the gunshots, Giddings said.

Giddings also mentioned testimony from Barnes' sister, who Barnes called after the shooting. The sister asked him if it was possible Jefferson had survived. She said Barnes told her no, because he shot Jefferson in the face.

Barnes only seems to remember the things that don't harm his case, Giddings said.

After he stopped shooting, Barnes asked L.P. for her car keys. That suggests he was trying to avoid being caught by police, Giddings said.

"His conduct right after suggests he was very conscious of what was going on," Giddings said.

