Defense questions government's witness in fraud trial

Jul. 27—The state's witness who testified against Owensboro resident Richard G. Maike and his co-defendants Monday underwent hours of cross-examination Tuesday, as defense attorneys attempted to cast doubt on the witness' credibility and version of events.

Maike, Doyce G. Barnes and Faraday Hosseinpour are on trial in U.S. District Court on charges of securities fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and mail fraud, for allegedly taking millions of dollars from people who believed they were buying into an online casino and investing in social media and music platforms.

The federal complaint alleges Maike spent $12 million in investor funds between June 2013 and September 2014 and that the other defendants also made money from inducing others to buy into the businesses. Two other defendants are scheduled to go to trial in the future.

Richard J. Anzalone, who was also a defendant before taking a plea deal earlier this year, testified Monday that the online casino's proceeds really came from new investors who bought in.

Solomon Wisenberg, one of Maike's attorneys, questioned Anzalone about his plea agreement and about his relationship with the company, Infinity 2 Global, or I2G.

The company's social media and music programs had major flaws investors were never warned about, the criminal complaint says. The casino never made money, the indictment says.

Wisenberg's questioning pointed toward efforts Maike had made to shore up the company. Under questioning, Anzalone said Maike told him to tell people there were no guarantees of making a profit, and that Maike put disclaimers on some company materials.

Maike spent money hiring people to fix problems with the software, Anzalone said, and said Maike believed revenue from the online casino was going to be "massive." Maike didn't push for more investors, but worked to get more traffic for the casino website, Anzalone said.

Much of Wisenberg's questions centered around the roles Anzalone and his wife, Susan Anzalone, played in I2G. For example, Wisenberg said Susan Anzalone was one of the company's main trainers on how to use their social media platforms and music service, and that she wrote and produced ads for I2G with her media company.

Anzalone denied that his wife believed the company or its products were fraudulent and said he initially also believed in the company.

"I didn't know I was in a criminal conspiracy," he said.

Wisenberg said even though Anzalone claimed he thought the company was legitimate, he decided to plead guilty and testify.

"You pled to that because you were willing to say anything to get your plea deal," Wisenberg said.

Wisenberg also questioned Anzalone's dealings after I2G got into trouble, such as when Anzalone received a $20,000 forgivable loan through the Paycheck Protection Program when he was already under indictment. The PPP program prohibited people under indictment from receiving loans.

Anzalone admitted to the loan, but said someone else filled out the paperwork and that he tried to stop it after learning he was ineligible to apply. Wisenberg also suggested Anzalone underestimated his income from I2G when talking with investigators and took steps to keep his $1.1 million house in Nevada from being forfeited to the government in the plea deal.

At one point, when asked why he pleaded guilty if he believed the company was legitimate, Anzalone said, "I believed it was legitimate at the time."

Later, Anzalone said, "being ignorant to the fact doesn't make me innocent."

The jury trial is scheduled to last four weeks.

