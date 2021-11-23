Defense raises questions regarding identity of man accused of snatching purse in Albertsons parking lot

LAS CRUCES - A man accused of snatching the purse of a woman at a grocery store then fleeing from police through a school zone was released into pretrial services on Monday.

Police accused 31-year-old Rocky Chavez of one count of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

According to an affidavit penned by Las Cruces Police Detective Adam Medina, Chavez and a woman drove to the Albertsons on North Main Street on Nov. 2. As they perused the parking lot, Medina reported that Chavez hopped out of the car and snatched a woman's purse as she put her groceries into her car.

Medina reported the purse was a Louis Vuitton purse. While Medina did not provide a value for the purse's price, Louis Vuitton purses can range in price from $1,100 to $6,000.

During the pretrial detention hearing on Monday, Third Judicial District Attorney Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Gilbert told the court that the woman attempted to recover her purse before the robbery ended.

Gilbert said the woman grabbed Chavez's car as he sped away causing her to faceplant into the ground. The extent of her injuries was unclear since that wasn't included in Medina's affidavit.

"This act was was really dangerous to the victim," Gilbert said. "It endangered her and it displays a wanton disregard for the safety of this young lady."

Gilbert also pointed to the police car chase that followed the robbery. The chase, which briefly shuttered Mayfield High School, began at the Family Dollar on the 700 block of North Valley Drive and ended a few miles away when the driver lost control of the car.

According to the driver, who was also arrested, Chavez was in the car during the chase and encouraged the driver to flee from the police. When the driver lost control, Gilbert said that Chavez fled on foot.

"That sounds a lot like somebody who is never going to comply with court orders," Gilbert said.

Gilbert also pointed Chavez's previous criminal convictions from 2009 to 2015 as reasons that Chavez should be held in jail while awaiting trial.

But Chavez's attorney, James Prentice DeRossitt, raised questions about the reliability of the driver's testimony and emphasized that Chavez's prior convictions were in the past.

"My client is accused of having taken the purse. However, my client was not arrested at the conclusion of that vehicle chase," DeRossitt said.

Court records indicate that Chavez was arrested on Nov. 16, two weeks after the robbery is alleged to have occurred on Nov. 2.

DeRossitt said that Chavez wasn't seen by anyone other than the driver in the aftermath of the car chase, leading him to believe that Chavez wasn't in the car during the chase. While police have said that Chavez was in the car and that he fled on foot, DeRossitt said that the only evidence of that is a "self-serving statement" by the driver.

The driver's identity was not included in the affidavit or in other publicly available court documents.

DeRossitt also raised questions about the robbery victim's recollection. DeRossitt said that the victim described the man who robbed her as a man with a tall thin build. DeRossitt said that Chavez stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

"I would submit that the evidence proffered against my client is not reliable since the physical description given by the victim does not even match my client," DeRossitt said.

While Chavez's height in Medina's affidavit is described as 5 feet, 3 inches, Doña Ana County Detention Center booking records indicate that Chavez is 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Regardless of how tall Chavez is, Third Judicial District Judge Richard Jacquez did find that Chavez was dangerous. Jacquez also found that there were conditions of release that could ensure the safety of the community and the robbery victim while ensuring that Chavez complied with court orders.

"Concerning to this court, is this location," Jacquez said, referencing the Albertsons on North Main Street. " That's where I go. That's where I drive my kids when I have to go to the grocery store."

Jacquez also said that Chavez's history of missing court deadlines and failing to appear for hearings was concerning. However, he pointed to the court's pretrial services program as an appropriate outcome for the situation.

He said that Chavez would be released on his own recognizance and ordered to report to pretrial services regularly.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Defense raises questions regarding the identity of man accused of snatching purse in Albertsons parking lot