Defense requests extension in federal hate crime trial

Jul. 27—A federal judge agreed Monday to permit an extension for the defense attorneys representing three White men charged with hate crimes in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black.

During a status hearing at U.S. District Court in Brunswick, U.S. Magistrate Judge Benjamin W. Cheesbro indicated he would grant the request for an extension to file motions.

Cheesbro said details of the extension would be determined at a future status hearing, during which he would likely extend for 30 days the deadline for filing motions.

A federal grand jury handed down its indictment in April, charging Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 65, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, with interfering with Arbery's civil rights and kidnapping. The two McMichaels are additionally charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Travis McMichael further is charged in federal court with discharging a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Additionally, the three men face state felony murder charges in the death of Arbery, 25.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery dead on Feb. 23, 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in south Glynn County. The shooting occurred after the two McMichaels men armed themselves, got into a pickup truck and pursued Arbery as he ran down Satilla Drive past their residence. Bryan jumped in his pickup truck and joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his house with the McMichaels in pursuit.

Georgia Bureau of Investigations agents arrested the three men two and half months later on the state charges, which also include false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. The three have pled not guilty to the state charges and the state trial is set to begin Oct. 18 with jury selection at the Glynn County Courthouse.

The McMichaels and Bryan pleaded not guilty to the federal charges during a a May 12 hearing in federal court in Brunswick. The three have court appointed defense attorneys in the upcoming federal trial.

Story continues

Each man faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Defense attorneys told Cheesbro they needed more time to file motions in the case due to the voluminous amount of discovery information on the case. These include computer files and recorded interviews and thousands of pages of court documents.

The McMichaels and Bryan remain in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond.

All three men have hired lawyers for their defense in the upcoming state trial in county Superior Court.