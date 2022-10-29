Defense requests January trial date for Meadville suspect in Capitol riot case

Oct. 29—A Meadville area man is scheduled to go on trial next year in federal court for allegedly using a bike rack during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot to injure a police officer.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg set a trial date of Jan. 3, 2023, in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia for Mikhail Edward Slye.

Boasberg set the trial date at the request of one of Slye's defense attorneys, Elizabeth Van Pelt, during a brief status conference for the case held Friday via video and telephone conference. Van Pelt told the court Slye wants to go to trial.

Slye, 32, entered not guilty pleas to all charges in federal court in the District of Columbia on Oct. 20.

On Sept. 29, Slye was charged by the FBI with a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. He also was charged with six misdemeanor counts for entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Slye is accused of throwing a bike rack-type barrier to intentionally trip a Capitol police officer as the officer and his team were attempting to rescue two officers caught in the crowd just outside the Capitol, according the FBI's criminal complaint filed in the case.

After sustaining injuries in his fall, the officer regained his footing and continued his efforts to locate the two officers stranded among the rioters, according to the complaint.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaitlin Klamann told the court the two sides still remain in the discovery phase of the case.

Discovery is the formal process of exchanging information about witnesses and evidence to be presented at trial.

Grand jury material needs gathered and passed onto the defense, Klamann said.

Also, two electronic devices of Slye's confiscated by the FBI at the end of September need to be reviewed for evidence and any findings passed onto the defense, she said.

However, Klamann added the two sides also may hold discussions about a possible plea deal once discovery is completed.

Boasberg set a Nov. 14 deadline for attorneys to file any motions in the case. Another status conference is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Slye remains free on personal recognizance bail.

