Defense rests in Alexander rape case

Dec. 16—LIMA — The defense rested without calling a single witness on Wednesday in the jury trial of a Lima man accused of sex crimes against minors in the Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Frank Alexander decided against testifying on his own behalf during the two-day trial after his attorney Zachary Maisch requested a 15-minute break to discuss options after the prosecution called its last witness. Alexander was previously indicted on 10 counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery and a single count of gross sexual imposition by an Allen County grand jury and faces life in prison if convicted on all counts.

Detective Matt Boss spent most of the trial's second day on the witness stand where he described his encounters with Alexander and the victims during interviews he conducted with them. The prosecution also played recordings of interviews that Boss had with the victims as well as Alexander — it was the video of the interview with Alexander that was of interest to Maisch.

After the prosecution finished its line of questioning with Boss, Judge Jeffrey Reed called a recess and sent the jury away momentarily while he settled a matter between the prosecution and defense. Maisch took issue with the editing of the video because it left out what was described as an insinuation by Boss that a briefcase he had placed on the table during his interrogation of Alexander contained a lie detector testing machine. According to Maisch he thought it was a maneuver by Boss to intimidate and coerce Alexander into what Maisch called a false confession.

After listening to points by both the prosecution and defense, Judge Reed decided to sustain the prosecution's pre-objection to Maisch crossing Alexander regarding the topic. Reed cited the fact nobody brought up Alexander not taking a test and that none of Alexander's constitutional rights were violated and that the briefcase was irrelevant to Alexander's confession given to Boss.

After court resumed, Maisch said he would call no witnesses and the defense rested without Alexander testifying. Closing arguments will begin Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and the case is expected to be handed over to the jury for deliberations later in the day.