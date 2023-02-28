Defense rests case after 14 witnesses in Murdaugh double murder trial

Reuters

OSLO (Reuters) -Indigenous and environmental activists, including Greta Thunberg, blocked access to several Norwegian ministries on Tuesday, expanding a protest to demand the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures. Norway's supreme court in 2021 ruled that two wind farms built at Fosen in central Norway violated Sami human rights under international conventions, but the turbines remain in operation more than 16 months later. Police began removing a handful of demonstrators from outside the finance ministry, a new target for demonstrators, while over a hundred demonstrators chanted "C, S, V", the abbreviation of a 1970s Sami slogan meaning "Show Sami spirit".