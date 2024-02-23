Defense rests it case after Michelle Troconis declines to testify in her criminal trial

The defense rested its case Friday afternoon in the trial for Michelle Troconis, with Troconis choosing not to take the stand and testify.

On the 27th day of the criminal trial at Stamford Superior Court, Troconis spoke in Spanish with an English interpreter and informed the court that she would not testify.

Troconis turned around and struck her tongue out to her teenage daughter, who sat in the courtroom with other members of her family, including Troconis’ parents.

After that, defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn announced that the defense rested its case. State prosecutors said they did not have a rebuttal.

“You have heard the entire evidence in the case,” Judge Kevin A. Randolph then told the jury.

The jury was dismissed until 10 a.m. on Tuesday when attorneys for both sides will present their closing arguments.

Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection to Jennifer Farber Dulos’ disappearance and presumed death. Troconis and her defense attorneys, Schoenhorn and Audrey Felsen, have maintained her innocence throughout the trial.

The lawyers for the state and the defense will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday for a charge conference with Randolph.