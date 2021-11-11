Defense rests its case at Rittenhouse murder trial
The defense rests its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin (Nov. 11)
The judge intended the gesture to honor a veteran, but it had the effect of asking the jury to praise someone whose testimony they'll be asked to weigh in a homicide trial
A suspect entered the home and barricaded himself inside, beginning a tense 16-hour standoff with police.
The prosecutor's questions targeted Rittenhouse's decision to remain silent after the deadly shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
If found guilty, Talley could face life in prison.
Cellphone video shows multiple students attacking the boy on his birthday. His parents said one perpetrator received a one-day suspension — the same their son received because he allegedly had a role in the assault too.
A Chicago homeowner shot and killed a a man Wednesday after witnessing an attempted theft from a vehicle.
Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his own defense for roughly six hours Wednesday as he tried to explain the circumstances that led to him fatally shooting two people and injuring a third. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and says he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz in August 2020 in Kenosha. At the time, Rittenhouse was ...
A medical examiner guided jurors through the gruesome injuries suffered by Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber after being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse.
The discovery of the girl follows a huge search operation covering a remote part of Australia.
The former elementary school principal was arrested Tuesday on five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Scott Fairlamb, whose brother is in the U.S. Secret Service, was the first Jan. 6 defendant sentenced in connection with an assault on cops.
The son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced to six months in jail for stabbing a Southern California neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans, prosecutors said Wednesday. Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 29, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, with sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Orange County district attorney's office. Abdul-Jabbar accepted a plea deal from an Orange County judge.
A former Iowa State Patrol officer with a history of excessive force allegations has been indicted on a federal charge over a 2017 traffic stop in which dash-camera video captured him roughing up a motorcyclist. A federal grand jury charged Robert James Smith last week with violating the motorcyclist's civil rights by using unreasonable force during the Sept. 25, 2017, stop near West Liberty, a community of about 4,000 people roughly 15 miles (25 kilometers) southeast of Iowa City.
A former Ruckel Middle School soccer coach and dance instructor will serve 15 years in prison and 15 on probation for having sex with a student.
New surveillance video shows the moment when three gunmen shot at an SUV filled with children outside of a Wendy’s in North Miami Beach.
Since Jacob Chansley was arrested in January, a judge has thrice denied his requests for release, citing concerns he poses a continued flight risk.
A 44-year-old Crestview man allegedly entered a room where two young girls were sleeping and sexually battered them both.
Jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin watched high-definition drone footage, showing the moments leading up to Kyle Rittenhouse killing the first of two men.
Before the serial killer dubbed the “Happy Face Killer” turned himself in, two others were wrongfully convicted of one of his vicious murders. Taunja Bennett, 23, was killed by Keith Hunter Jesperson's in 1990 in Portland, Oregon. Jesperson would become known as "The Happy Face Killer" for the taunting letters he sent and decorated with smiley faces. But he was able to briefly escape detection for Bennet's rape and murder because a local woman named Laverne Pavlinac falsely confessed to the crim
Two women were sexually assaulted Thursday morning in New York City, police said.