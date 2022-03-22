Defense rests in case of tortured death of 12-year-old Annville boy, Max Schollenberger

Scott Schollenberger had total control over the care and well being of his son Max, Kimberly Maurer told the jury Monday morning. She allegedly had no custody rights, never filed for adoption and never was able to make medical decisions for him.

"Scott basically told me that I wasn't allowed to be Max's mom," she said. "That I was overstepping my boundaries every time I tried to help...so I felt hopeless."

Scott would pick on Max and scream and hit him, according to Maurer. If Scott was home, Max would hide, talk differently, and would act like he was afraid all of the time.

"When Scott wasn't home (Max) was ok," she said. "But when Scott was home he was a totally different person."

As they closed their case Monday, Maurer's attorneys argued that Scott Schollenberger was the orchestrator of his 12-year-old son Max's abuse and death. Jurors will decide the role his ex-fiancé played in these events.

The homicide trial for Maurer began March 14 before Judge Bradford Charles. Charges against Maurer include criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children.

Maxwell Schollenberger was about 4 years old in this photograph. In 2020, at age 12, he died in his bedroom, locked from the outside, windows covered and given little food. His father and father's fiancee have been charged in his death.

On May 26, 2020, Annville Township Police and members of the Lebanon County Detective Bureau found Max's body in his second-floor room.

In September 2020, police filed charges against Maurer and Max's father, Scott Schollenberger Jr. The couple, engaged at the time, lived with Max and the other children in the first block of South White Oak Street in Annville Township.

Maurer told jurors Monday she was abused by Scott and not allowed to see friends and family while they were together. Maurer also alleged that there were physical altercations between the couple as well.

"There was a lot of fighting, hitting, slamming against walls, my hair got pulled out (and) my head got hit," she said.

Scott Schollenberger pleaded guilty in February to charges that included criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Maurer's defense team presented three photos to the jury, saying they were bruises on her leg, back and neck she received from Scott Schollenberger. They said that Maurer took the photos in 2012 and between 2018 and 2019.

County Detective David Shaffer, as a rebuttal witness for the prosecution, testified that Maurer received all three photos in text messages on Jan. 15, 2019 by one of her friends.

In July 2020, Maurer got a protection from abuse order against Scott Schollenberger. Officials said it was in an interview they had with Maurer in July that for the first time she told them she was being abused.

"I'm still scared of Scott," she told jurors Monday morning.

Most of the prosecution's case Thursday focused on Maurer's Facebook posts, along with text messages and video recovered from her cell phone. Selected portions of these messages by Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf's team showed Maurer describing an inability to control Max's behavior, along with instances of Max urinating and defecating in the family's home.

"You should see Max's dinner plate, maybe I should start taking pictures to prove I feed the asshole," officials read from Maurer's text messages Thursday.

Maurer claimed that Scott Schollenberger took her phone and would constantly message people using her text message and twitter accounts.

"That's what Scott did," Maurer said, but admitted to prosecutors she did not remember which messages were hers and which were written by Scott Schollenberger.

Max's cause of death was prolonged starvation, malnutrition and blunt force trauma, according to officials. He was found with a broken eye socket, and the room was caked with feces and urine.

Maurer said Max would join the family for meals when Scott Schollenberger wasn't there, and said "Every time the kids ate, he ate."

Max weighed 47.5 pounds and measured 50 inches tall at the time of death, significantly under what a child that age should be, according to officials. This showed that he was provided insufficient nutrition for physical growth, bone muscle or fat.

"He wasn't moving, wasn't able to stand, wasn't able to do any bodily functions...no doubt in the last few weeks of Max's life that he was very, very impaired," Dr. Lori Fraiser, the medical director for the center for the protection of children at Penn State Health, said to jurors Thursday.

Maurer said she was the last person to see Max alive the day before he died, and brought the chicken and fries that police found in his room.

"He was speaking, and he was moving around and he was sitting up; so yes, her opinion was wrong," she said to prosecutors about Fraiser's testimony.

Witnesses over three days testified that Maurer failed to enroll the 12-year-old in school for years, give him proper medical care, or give him proper treatment for possible physical and psychological problems Max might have been developing over the years.

Maurer should be convicted of endangering the welfare of a child because she should have done more, according to her own attorneys. But it was Scott Schollenberger who controlled the family "with an iron fist."

Maurer said she wanted Lebanon County Children and Youth to come to her house and help Max Schollenberger, saying she wasn't worried that officials would take her children away after seeing Max's condition.

"They wouldn't have taken my babies away," she said.

Closing arguments in Maurer's trial begin on Tuesday, March 22.

The Department of Human Services operates a 24/7 hotline to report suspected child abuse or concerns about the welfare of a child. ChildLine can be reached at 800-932-0313.

