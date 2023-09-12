Defense rests in final Whitmer kidnapping trial, closing arguments set for Sept. 13

ANTRIM COUNTY — After 14 days in front of an Antrim County jury, both sides have rested their cases in the last trial surrounding a failed plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

On Wednesday, the 18 jurors will hear closing arguments, six alternates will be excused, and the remaining 12 citizens selected to be part of the jury will begin to deliberate.

Bill Null and his wife stand in the Antrim County courtroom before he takes the stand to testify on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

The jury will decide the fate of three men: twin brothers Bill and Mike Null and Eric Molitor. All are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and illegally possessing firearms.

The three defendants represent the last of 14 total men accused of providing support for an elaborately planned scheme to kidnap the governor from her Elk Rapids summer cabin in 2020 during the height of COVID-19 shutdowns. Prosecutors described the plot as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The defense admitted to their clients' frustration with the government, but not the intent of violence against the governor or local law enforcement.

Defendant Bill Null testified in Antrim County Sept. 8-12 during the final trial in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot.

For their charges, Molitor and the Null brothers face sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

The plot has so far seen four men strike a deal to plead guilty, two men acquitted, two men found guilty of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to possess weapons of mass destruction, and three men convicted of felony counts of gang membership, providing material support to terrorism, and illegal weapons possession.

A supporter of the Null brothers stands next to Bill Null's wife in court on Sept. 12, 2023.

Molitor and Bill Null took the stand in their own defense during the trial, both testifying that they were unwittingly made part of the plot to kidnap the governor. Mike Null declined to testify.

Bill Null sat on the stand for the better part of three days from Sept. 8–12, answering questions about his intent and participation in the plan.

He said he had participated in 40-50 militia training exercises leading up to 2020, all attended by various people, including military and ex-military, with the purpose of “bonding and networking with other militias." He said his participation in rallies and protests — where he was photographed outfitted in body armor and brandishing multiple firearms — was in support of keeping peace rather than inciting chaos.

All of the defendants participated in a “reconnaissance mission” to Elk Rapids, where ringleaders Barry Croft and Adam Fox led groups in surveilling the area around the governor’s Birch Lake summer home. The prosecution viewed their participation in these trips as a physical manifestation of their intent to be a part of the plan.

Mike Null comforts his wife during court on Sept. 8, 2023.

During testimony this week, Bill Null stated he was unaware of why he and his brother were in the car — which was driven by an undercover FBI agent — on the night he accompanied other militia members to Elk Rapids. Bill repeatedly explained that he didn’t take the rantings and ravings of Croft and Fox seriously.

“They were two guys out of a group of many people,” he said.

Bill Null testified in the Antrim County courthouse from Sept. 8-12, 2023.

Bill Null is questioned on the stand by his defense attorney Damian Nunzio. Eric Molitor also took the stand in his own defense earlier in the trial.

During cross examination, Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin grilled Bill on his knowledge of the plot and his claim of ignorance. Through multiple transcripts, Bill was shown to have been present when Croft described the plan against the governor.

Several electronic messages were also shown by the prosecution to refute Bill's claims. In one, Bill states, "We are at war now. I don't see how things will get any better without bloodshed." He later added that they will be "forced to comply or the pigs will kill us."

At issue is the main point of whether the defendants knowingly contributed to the terrorist plot. Entangled in that is the role the FBI had in creating the events leading up to the defendants' arrests.

Both FBI informants and undercover agents played a part in obtaining the evidence presented in court. They provided transportation and communications during their undercover work, for example driving the defendants to Elk Rapids during one of the reconnaissance trips.

The defense is not able to legally claim entrapment — which would require a guilty plea — but they have also presented evidence that points to the FBI’s involvement in significant events during the planning of the plot.

The Null brothers and Molitor have been supported by their families throughout the trial. Molitor's mother took the stand to testify on his behalf last week while others in the audience were seen wearing "Team Null" shirts.

Eric Molitor's mother, Susan Molitor, testifies on his behalf in Antrim County on Sept. 7.

The jury will need to decide whether the defendants intentionally provided “material support” for an act of terrorism. The judge will read the jury instructions on Wednesday after closing arguments to assist them in understanding what the term “material support” means.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 in the Antrim County Courthouse in Bellaire. After which, the jury can deliberate for as long as they wish to come to a unanimous decision.

