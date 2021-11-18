Defense rests as McMichaels/Bryan trial is recessed until next week

Nov. 18—Travis McMichael proved to be the prime witness for the defense, which rested its case Thursday afternoon following testimony from several Satilla Shores residents about theft issues discussed on social media.

The court recessed until Monday, when closing arguments will begin at 9 a.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse.

After defense attorneys portrayed Travis McMichael as a textbook paragon of law enforcement procedure who assesses the "totality of circumstances," prosecutor Linda Dunikoski countered that Travis McMichael was a half-cocked vigilante who rallied neighbors to "arm up."

During painstaking cross examination Thursday morning from Dunikoski, McMichael confirmed that Ahmaud Arbery never posed an actual threat before he shot the 25-year-old Black man dead on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. As the crowds expanded Thursday outside the Glynn County Courthouse with Black Pastors Matter demonstrators, the tension increased inside for the three White men accused of murder in a trial that has focused the national spotlight on this community of 85,000.

In addition to casting credibility issues in the role of Travis McMichael's law enforcement training as a former U.S. Coast Guardsman, Dunikoski also questioned McMichael about the "vigilante" nature of certain Facebook posts he posted leading up to the deadly encounter with Arbery. In a July 2019 post to the Satilla Shores private neighborhood Facebook page, McMichael appeared to encourage neighbors to "arm up," adding that wrongdoers were "playing with fire on this side of the neighborhood."

In another Facebook post, a friend complaining to McMichael about a theft described her father as "slap crazy, old as dirt and doesn't care about going to jail."

To which, McMichael confirmed responding: "That's what the world needs more of. My old man's the same way. Hell, I'm getting that way."

Story continues

"Have to make an example," the woman replied.

"That's right," McMichael replied. "I hope y'all catch the vermin."

McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery twice at close range with buckshot on that Sunday afternoon in February 2020 as the two men struggled for possession of McMicheal's Remington 12-gauge shotgun. Moments earlier, McMichael and his father Greg McMichael had armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery after he ran past their home at 230 Satilla Drive. Co-defendant William "Roddie" Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup truck after seeing Arbery running past his home at nearby 307 Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit. Bryan recorded the deadly shooting with his cell phone, a video that sparked universal outrage and cries of racial injustice when it was leaked online in May of 2020.

Travis McMichael, 35, Greg McMichael, 65, and Bryan, 52, are being tried for murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and other charges. The prosecution contends Arbery was chased, trapped and murdered while out for a run on a public street. The defense maintains McMichael killed Arbery in self-defense; that he and his father relied on their respective law enforcement backgrounds in attempting a citizen arrest.

Read more in Friday's edition of The Brunswick News.