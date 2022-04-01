Defense rests in murder trial of former Jacksonville youth pastor

Accused Jacksonville killer Ronnie Hyde took the stand in his defense Friday morning.

Hyde is accused of murdering 16-year-old Fred Laster and dumping his “dismembered torso” in Columbia County in June 1994. Lester’s remains were discovered by a woman who was walking her dog in the parking lot at what used to be the BP Station US Highway 441 North and I-10 in Lake City, according to retired Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian Rix.

Action News Jax told you in February when the State Attorney’s Office announced that a Duval County grand jury formally indicted the Jacksonville Beach man for first-degree murder in Lester’s death. Hyde also faces 25 counts of child porn. He’s also suspected in several child sex abuse cases dating back to the 1980s.

Hyde, a former youth pastor, faced an intense cross-examination Friday, during which prosecutors asked Hyde, now 65, if he killed the teen.

“No I did not,” Hyde responded.

Hyde was described as a friend of the family by one of Laster’s sisters.

Closing arguments followed cross-examination.

The prosecution acknowledged that this had been a hard week for the jury. “The shock and disturbing context that a human being can take a bread knife and cut through someone’s neck, femur….it is hard to fathom and it makes us angry, it makes us disgusted.”

“The emotions of this case are betrayal-- by a man who was trusted, as a man who was a pastor who said he would care. He would give charity….killing a vulnerable lost child.”

“This case has been much to do about nothing. Ron Hyde did nothing wrong, nothing,” Hyde’s attorney said to the jury during closing arguments.

"We are asking you to return a verdict of not guilty, because Ron Hyde is innocent."



