Defense rests in YNW Melly murder case after calling only one witness

The defense in the trial of Jamell “YNW Melly” Demons rested its case Tuesday after calling a single witness to tell jurors about a missing cellphone critical to the prosecution’s case.

Adrian Davis, Demons’ friend, was with the defendant and the victims at a recording studio before the murders, and he told jurors Tuesday that Demons was with him at the time prosecutors say he was killing his friends Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas.

Prosecutor Kristine Bradley questioned Davis on the fact that he never told investigators Demons spent part of the early morning of Oct. 26, 2018, looking for his missing phone.

Jurors heard evidence that the phone tracked the location of the Jeep in which the murders took place, the same Jeep in which Demons was seen on surveillance video getting into the back seat behind the driver a short time earlier.

Prosecutors say Demons shot the victims without warning. Forensic evidence showed the victims were shot from inside the vehicle, even though Demons and the car’s driver, Cortland Henry, told investigators the victims died in a drive-by shooting with the shots coming from outside the car.

“I will not be testifying,” Demons told Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy, who is overseeing the case. Murphy set closing arguments for Thursday. He also denied another defense request for a directed verdict of acquittal.

Demons faces the death penalty if convicted of the murders. The jury will be sequestered once closing arguments begin, which is routine in death penalty cases. The jury must be unanimous in finding Demons guilty or not guilty. Only eight of the 12 jurors are needed to recommend the death penalty.

