Defense says dismemberment is evidence of Durst's innocence

  • Robert Durst holds a device to read the real time spoken script as he appears in the courtroom of Judge Mark E. Windham as attorney's begin opening statements in the trial of the real estate scion charged with murder of longtime friend Susan Berman, at Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst's murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • In this still image taken from the Law&Crime Network court video, defense attorney Dick DeGuerin presents a new round of opening statements in the murder case against Durst after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Durst, 78, an heir to a New York commercial real estate empire, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his best friend, Susan Berman. (Law&Crime Network via AP, Pool)
  • Deputy District Attorney John Lewin begins opening statements in the trial of Robert Durst, the real estate scion charged with murder of longtime friend Susan Berman, at Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst's murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • Defense attorney's Dick DeGuerin, right, and David Z. Chesnoff, left, adjust Robert Durst's wheelchair as he faced jurors in the courtroom of Judge Mark E. Windham as attorneys begin opening statements in the trial of the real estate scion charged with murder of longtime friend Susan Berman, at Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst's murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • A TV still frame of Robert Durst appears on a screen in the courtroom as Deputy District Attorney John Lewin begins opening statements in trial of Durst, a real estate scion charged with murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst has pleaded not guilty to killing his best friend, Berman, in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. Durst's murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • Defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, right, gives Robert Durst a device to read the real time spoken script as he appears in a courtroom as Judge Mark E. Windham gives last instructions to jurors before attorneys begin opening statements at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst, 78, is charged with one count of murder — in the killing of his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000 in her Los Angeles home. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • Robert Durst, center, appears in a courtroom with his attorney Dick DeGuerin, left, as Judge Mark E. Windham gives last instructions to jurors before attorneys begin opening statements in the trial of the real estate scion charged with murder of longtime friend Susan Berman, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, inInglewood, Calif. Durst's murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • In this still image taken from the Law&Crime Network court pool video, real estate heir Robert Durst looks at a statement on an electronic device as Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, presents a new round of opening statements in the murder case against Durst after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Durst, 78, an heir to a New York commercial real estate empire, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his best friend, Susan Berman. (Law&Crime Network via AP, Pool)
  • In this still image taken from the Law&Crime Network pool video, real estate heir Robert Durst, left, watches as Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, right, presents a new round of opening statements in the murder case against Durst after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic as Durst's defense lawyer Dick DeGuerin, center, looks on in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Law&Crime Network via AP, Pool)
  • Robert Durst holds a device to read the real time spoken script as he appears in the courtroom of Judge Mark E. Windham as attorney's begin opening statements in the trial of the real estate scion charged with murder of longtime friend Susan Berman, in Los Angeles County Superior Court Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst's murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • In this still image taken from the Law&Crime Network court video, defense attorney Dick DeGuerin presents a new round of opening statements in the murder case against Durst after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Durst, 78, an heir to a New York commercial real estate empire, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his best friend, Susan Berman. (Law&Crime Network via AP, Pool)
  • In this still image taken from the Law&Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst watches as his defense attorney Dick DeGuerin presents a new round of opening statements in the murder case against Durst after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Durst, 78, an heir to a New York commercial real estate empire, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his best friend, Susan Berman. (Law&Crime Network via AP, Pool)
  • Judge Mark E. Windham gives last instructions to jurors seated in the courtroom for the trial of Robert Durst, a real estate scion charged with murder of longtime friend Susan Berman, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst's murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
1 / 13

Robert Durst Murder Trial

Robert Durst holds a device to read the real time spoken script as he appears in the courtroom of Judge Mark E. Windham as attorney's begin opening statements in the trial of the real estate scion charged with murder of longtime friend Susan Berman, at Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst's murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN MELLEY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The savage and sloppy manner in which Robert Durst dismembered a man he accidentally killed in Texas helps prove the New York real estate heir didn’t murder his best friend or kill his wife, his lawyer said.

Durst's amateurish efforts to dispose of the body of Morris Black after fatally shooting him in Galveston in 2001 left a trail of evidence — unlike the clinical crime scene where Susan Berman's body was found or the absence of clues when his wife vanished, attorney Dick DeGuerin said Wednesday.

A garbage bag floating in Galveston Bay with one of Black's body parts contained a receipt with Durst's name on it, blood from the drifter was discovered in his car, and DNA of the man was found at the crime scene in the multimillionaire's $300-a-month apartment.

“There was clues everywhere. Hundreds of clues,” DeGuerin told jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court. “Significantly different from whoever killed Susan Berman. Significantly different from the disappearance without a trace of Kathie Durst.”

DeGuerin, who represented Durst in the Texas trial in which he was acquitted of murder after claiming he shot Black in self-defense, is aiming for a repeat in Los Angeles, where Durst is charged with murder in Berman's fatal shooting in 2000.

While prosecutors are using the killing of Black as evidence that Durst also knocked off Berman in his efforts to avoid prosecution in his wife's suspected killing in New York in 1982, the defense is trying to use the Texas case to its advantage.

The trial began in March 2020 but was adjourned after six days because of the pandemic. It resumed this week in Inglewood with lawyers making abbreviated opening statements to remind jurors about the evidence.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin on Tuesday said the three killings are intertwined and Berman and Black were killed to help cover-up the killing of Durst's wife.

"In essence, all three are interrelated," Lewin said. “Everything starts with Kathie Durst’s disappearance.”

Durst has long been suspected of killing Kathie Durst but has never been charged and has denied any role in her disappearance. She's never been found.

DeGuerin said there was no evidence Durst killed his wife or that Berman had helped him cover his tracks by posing as Kathie Durst in a phone call to the dean of the medical school where she was a student.

“Kathie Durst disappeared without a trace,” DeGuerin said. “It was and is a mystery.”

Durst fled New York and went into hiding in Texas in November 2000 after Westchester prosecutors reopened the investigation into Kathie Durst’s suspected death. He disguised himself as a mute woman and rented an apartment next to Black.

Black was killed because he discovered Durst’s identity, Lewin claimed.

But DeGuerin repeated the defense that won over jurors in Galveston in 2003: Black pulled Durst's gun on him and was shot in a struggle for the weapon.

After the killing, Durst smoked pot and drank Jack Daniels whiskey and then went to a hardware store, where he purchased a bow saw, a paring knife, garbage bags and painter's drop cloth to keep things tidy while he hacked up the body, DeGuerin said.

A sickly Durst, 78, seated in a wheelchair in a blue sport coat, faced the jury as DeGuerin described the “awful, awful” dismemberment. Durst blinked occasionally but no outward sign of emotion was discernible behind his white mask.

DeGuerin said Durst then did what he's done much of his life: he ran just as he had from his rich but dysfunctional family's mansion as a child.

He fled to New Orleans but was arrested when he returned to Galveston to pick up a pair of glasses waiting at an optometrist office.

“He doesn’t make good decisions,” DeGuerin said repeatedly, blaming it partly on a diagnosis that Durst is on the autism spectrum and doesn't interact normally.

Lewin has scoffed at that explanation and played a clip of an interrogation in which Durst acknowledged it was something a psychiatrist made up. Later in the interview, though, Durst said he didn't like communicating with people.

DeGuerin said Durst had nothing to do with Berman's killing.

“Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman and he doesn’t know who did,” he said. “Bob Durst had no motive and nothing to gain by the death of Susan Berman.”

Berman, the daughter a Las Vegas mobster who was a writer, had been best pals with Durst since they met on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, in the 1960s. DeGuerin showed a photo of a younger bearded Durst, his smiling wife and a beaming Berman at one of her book launches.

Lewin said Berman told friends she helped Durst cover up the killing by phoning in sick for Kathie Durst the day after she was last seen — providing evidence she was alive the day after her husband said he put her on a train back to New York City after a weekend at their lakeside cottage.

But DeGuerin said Berman was famous for embellishing stories with lies. Even her friends didn’t believe what she told them.

“She was a fabulist. She made up stories,” he said. "She told lies day in and day out.”

DeGuerin said Durst discovered Berman’s body when he showed up at her house in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas. The back door was open and she was lying on her back with blood pooled under her black hair.

Durst “freaked out,” fearing the killer might be there and fled, DeGuerin said. But before leaving town, Durst penned a note to police with Berman's address and the word “CADAVER” written in block letters so she’d be found.

Until the admission by his lawyer, Durst had always denied writing the note or being at the crime scene. He even told documentary filmmakers and investigators that only the killer could have written the cadaver note.

DeGuerin tried to discredit the filmmakers and suggest that Durst was “playing” with investigators during an interrogation.

Lewin will get his chance to press Durst on it later in the trial. DeGuerin said he would testify.

Recommended Stories

  • 35 Republicans Defy Trump and GOP Leaders to Push Capitol Riots Probe

    Alex WongOver the objections of GOP leaders, the House passed a bill Wednesday that would create a bipartisan and independent commission to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.The House voted 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support of the bill.With 35 House Republicans voting for the commission, there’s a possibility Democrats in the Senate can find enough Republicans there to support the panel, but the odds are long. While the number of GOP defections is a bit of an embarrassment for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his leadership team, it’s probably not quite the jailbreak that Democrats needed to convince their Senate colleagues to go against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Democrats would need 10 Republicans to overcome a GOP filibuster for 60 votes in the Senate, otherwise the bill establishing the commission won’t make it to President Joe Biden’s desk.Still, Democrats found themselves surprised at the number of GOP defections. “That’s a good showing,” Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told The Daily Beast. “It should be everyone. But given the death grip Donald Trump has on his party, I think it’s encouraging.”Debate in the House on Wednesday was mostly one-sided. More Republicans spoke in support of the commission than those who spoke against it. But the GOP arguments against the legislation were particularly divorced from reality.Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) implored Democrats to start being bipartisan and stop using “every tool as a partisan stick to beat Republicans.”“Look, things have changed a lot since the 9/11 commission,” Gohmert said, “because back then, we did not have a problem on both—either side of the aisle condemning anti-semitic remarks.”Fellow Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy argued that an independent commission was unnecessary because Congress already has committees that could subpoena people and investigate Jan. 6.“Let's use the powers that we have and the powers of this body and the committees we have to seek the truth to the information wherever it may lead,” Roy said.But Democrats and some Republicans contended that an independent and high-profile commission—like the one Congress created after 9/11—was an important step toward accountability and future safety.Schiff invoked that example to justify the Jan. 6 commission. He told The Daily Beast that Congress did important work to probe 9/11 but that the commission brought “tremendous added value” because it was outside the political process and was staffed with trusted figures.“That's what we need here, so that the recommendations that come out of the commission will be broadly accepted by the public,” Schiff said.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) particularly took offense to the GOP contention that the commission ought to broaden its scope to all sorts of political violence, not just the violence that occurred on Jan. 6.“It's vital that Congress establish a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate January 6. Not some other date,” Hoyer said. “That does not absolve any wrongdoing anywhere, any time. But it says that this unique insurrection is a danger to our democracy. Not to Republicans and Democrats. To our democracy. To our Congress. To the people's House and the United States Senate, which was occupied."Rep. John Katko (R-NY)—the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee who brokered the deal—also spoke in support of the bill, saying an independent commission was “critical for removing the politics around January 6.”“The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” Katko said. “We must find answers to the many questions surrounding that day.”All of this drama to create a bipartisan commission comes after four months of negotiations and a flurry of recent opposition from GOP leaders.After Katko finalized a deal with Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) last week to create the commission, McCarthy promptly blew it up on Tuesday.And although McConnell said later in the day on Tuesday that he was undecided, he woke up on Wednesday and himself called the proposal “slanted and unbalanced.”The only thing that had seemed to change was that former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday night calling the commission “partisan unfairness.”While McConnell and Republican allies tried to come up with reasons on Wednesday why that was the case, their rationales didn’t seem to match up with the legislation.The bill that the House passed Wednesday would create an independent commission composed of 10 people outside of government—five to be picked by Democratic leaders, and five to be picked by Republican leaders. The commission would have subpoena power, but only if the Democratic chair and GOP vice chair agreed, or absent that agreement, if a majority of the commission approved.The one item of imbalance Republicans focused on Wednesday was the composition of the staff, which also seemed to be a mostly imagined complaint. The language for hiring staff was almost identical to the bipartisan 9/11 commission, as well as a bill from January establishing an independent commission that had more than 30 GOP cosponsors.But not long after McConnell’s speech against the legislation Wednesday, those senators who had been undecided, or even supportive, changed their tune.Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), who said on Tuesday that the insurrection could not be “swept under any rug,” said on Wednesday that he’d changed his mind after hearing directly from McCarthy. “Leadership in the House says it’s not bipartisan in nature,” Rounds said, even though the bill was the product of negotiations between Katko and Thompson—with McCarthy’s backing.After Trump, McCarthy, and McConnell all came out in opposition to the commission, GOP leaders began explicitly laying out a key concern that’s percolated for weeks: that such a commission would damage them politically. “A lot of our members, and I think this is true of a lot of House Republicans, want to be moving forward and not looking backward,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. “Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections I think is a day lost on being able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left-wing agenda.”The 10 Republican votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate, then, will now be much tougher for Democrats to win. Even senators who would be the building blocks of any bipartisan vote, like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), have said they want to see changes to the commission as it is structured.The Senate GOP’s widespread opposition potentially sets up something momentous: the minority’s first use of the legislative filibuster since Democrats took power in January. The symbolism in such a move is not lost on Democrats. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told The Daily Beast such a move would be in line with the GOP’s intent to filibuster voting rights legislation. “They’re just interested in blocking,” he said.Democrats on both sides of the Capitol say they will plow ahead though, even if the path to establishing the commission is unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed on Wednesday to put the House’s bill to a vote, no matter what. And Hoyer told reporters that Democrats would find a lane for the review somehow—even if it meant creating a special committee in the House.That would be a far more diminished version of the commission outlined in the bill, however.Republicans have pointed to ongoing reviews of the Jan. 6 attack being conducted by congressional committees and various agencies from the federal government, saying their work would be more than sufficient in uncovering what happened and how to prevent it from happening again.But Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH), who chairs the House committee that oversees the Capitol Police, said Wednesday that would not be enough. “We're trying to govern the country, so we're trying to set this up,” Ryan said. “If there’s something better, be a part of it.”“If we can’t get Republican votes on this,” Ryan added, “it’s indicative of what’s to come.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Is CDC ‘covering up’ number of break-through infections?

    Dr. Mark Siedner, an epidemiologist within the Department of Infectious Diseases at Mass General Hospital, answers questions about social media rumors that the CDC is "covering up" the number of vaccinated people who test positive for COVID, Johnson and Johnson efficacy, vaccine side effects and wearing masks around unvaccinated children.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Top Stories this AM: A criminal probe into Trump Org.; Cruz's Cancun comedy; divorce just got harder in China

    "As more documents are reviewed by the NYAG and NYDA, it appears that the troubles for Donald Trump just keep on coming," former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen told Insider. "Soon enough, Donald and Associates will be held responsible for their actions."

  • Fox News says it was covering 'both sides' of Trump's election-fraud conspiracy theory in its motion to dismiss Dominion's defamation lawsuit

    Dominion Voting Systems said Fox News pushed debunked theories that the company flipped the 2020 election.

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • US condemns comments on Jews by Turkish president as antisemitic

    ‘You are writing history with your bloody hands’

  • Trump has claimed $65,500 in taxpayer-funded presidential pension since leaving White House

    Since 20 January, Trump has made $65,000 in pension payouts despite campaign promises in latest financial scandal

  • Capitol rioter allegedly boasted about pushing female police officer down the stairs as the ‘coolest thing I’ve done’

    FBI reveals Instagram video of alleged Capitol rioter boasting about the insurrection

  • Two Miami Republicans break rank, vote with Democrats to investigate Jan. 6 riot

    Miami U.S. Reps. Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar broke ranks with the rest of Florida’s Republican delegation Wednesday, voting to create a commission to investigate the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Biden promises to keep Rashida Tlaib’s West Bank family safe after she accused him of ‘taking orders’ from Israel

    President says he is praying for congresswoman’s family as administration facing pressure to demand Israel ceasefire

  • What's next for Angels after Mike Trout injury?

    With Mike Trout out until the summer, other players will have an opportunity to step up. It also gives the Angels options to make possible moves.

  • Woman reveals how she was rescued after riptide pulled her into shark-infested waters on giant inflatable

    Woman was pulled two miles out to sea in a matter of minutes by a rip current

  • Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

    The announcement offers a clearer update from a previous estimate that said boosters may be needed within six to 12 months.

  • Victims identified in fatal Fall River shooting

    The Bristol County District Attorney has identified a 14-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man who were shot and killed near a Fall River park.

  • Nicola Sturgeon formally elected First Minister with demand for parties to unify behind referendum

    Nicola Sturgeon has urged Holyrood's opposition parties to unite behind her call for a second independence referendum after the immediate Covid health crisis has passed as she was formally elected First Minister. The First Minister said that the mandate she received for a separation vote from voters in this month's election, in which the SNP gained a seat but fell short of a majority, must now be "acknowledged and respected". The Tories, Labour and Liberal Democrat leaders urged her to abandon "the arguments of the past", arguing they would only divide the country during the pandemic, and instead work across the chamber to deliver recovery. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, pledged to "fight them every step of the way" if the SNP started to put another separation vote ahead of focusing on the "national mission to get us all through this." But Ms Sturgeon said that "unity is best achieved" on Scotland's constitutional future by the Unionist parties "agreeing that the only legitimate way, ultimately, to resolve difference is through democratic means." She argued that them agreeing to her plan for a referendum by the end of 2023, when Scotland is still recovering from the pandemic, would display "mutual understanding" and "respect for the power of democracy."

  • Republicans boast of $500 fines for mask-free selfie in chamber

    Representatives face fines for defying Nancy Pelosi’s requirement that masks are worn in chamber

  • Leaked US Navy clip appears to show UFO disappearing into water off California

    Navy personnel can be heard saying the UFO ‘splashed’ into the ocean in clip which has been confirmed by Pentagon

  • Glencore to restart at world's biggest cobalt mine

    Commodity trader and miner Glencore is planning to restart operations at the world's biggest cobalt mine, located in Democratic Republic of Congo, next year.That's according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, speaking to Reuters.Operations were suspended at the Mutanda cobalt and copper mine in November 2019.Glencore chief executive Ivan Glasenberg said falling cobalt prices, increased costs and higher taxes had dented its economic viability.But with copper now at record highs of above $10,000 a ton, and cobalt up almost 40% since the start of 2021, market focus has returned to Mutanda.Renewed output from the mine - which produced 199,000 tons of copper and over 27,000 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide in 2018 - could help ease shortages that analysts are expecting for next year.That will potentially cap further price gains.While copper is a vital for the power and construction industries, cobalt hydroxide, produced at Mutanda as a by-product of copper mining, is seeing rising demand due to its use in the fast-growing electric vehicle sector.