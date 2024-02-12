Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had non-surgical procedure for bladder issue, remains in hospital

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remained in the hospital after he underwent a non-surgical procedure under general anesthesia at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for apparent bladder issues, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Austin, 70, turned over his authority to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks Sunday after being admitted for tests. Late Sunday, his doctors placed Austin in the hospital's critical care unit for monitoring. He was rushed to the hospital earlier by his staff.

In a statement, physicians John Maddox and Gregory Chesnut said Austin will be closely monitored overnight and is expected to make a full recovery.

It is the second hospitalization for Austin after he underwent surgery for prostate cancer Dec. 22. Complications from that procedure prompted his staff to have him transported from his home by ambulance on New Year's Day to Walter Reed. Austin kept the news of his hospitalization from President Joe Biden, Congress and top Pentagon officials for days even after he'd been placed in intensive care.

His penchant for privacy backfired. News of his illness and failure to notify his boss prompted bi-partisan outrage and sparked internal Pentagon reviews of its procedures. One Feb. 1, at a news conference, a noticeably thinner Austin apologized for his lack of candor and vowed to do better.

The Pentagon seemed to make good on that pledge late Sunday, offering updates late into the evening about his condition.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Defense Secretary Austin had procedure in hospital for bladder issue